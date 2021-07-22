When is the next corona update? How to see all UK government announcements





During the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has issued regular announcements on the UK’s response and the latest figures.

A regular feature of the first lockdown of 2020, it returned earlier this year when new national restrictions were introduced.

Plans for regular White House-style briefings were eventually put on hold, but updates were continued on an ad hoc basis, often coincident with changes in UK coronavirus measures.

They tend to be led by Boris Johnson or the relevant government minister and a medical or scientific expert who has become a pseudonym for itself.

When is the next corona update?

It is not yet known exactly when the next government press conference will take place after the prime minister released the latest update on Monday, July 19.

He appeared remotely after being forced to self-isolate after contact with the coronavirus, urging the country to remain vigilant despite UK lockdown restrictions on Freedom Day being relaxed.

Briefings now tend to revolve around major milestones in the pandemic or change in coronavirus measures.

Whenever there is an update, you can watch it on this page and the live stream on BBC News (accessible online via BBC iPlayer) or Sky News (it has its own YouTube channel here).

Prime Minister Johnson was the most regular leader of government announcements as well as former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Professor Chris Whitty and others appeared at the briefing and emerged as pseudonyms (Photo: Getty Images)

Sajid Javid tends to speak in the House of Representatives with a press conference following Hancock’s resignation after video came out violating Covid guidelines by intimately embracing his aide, Gina Coladangelo.

Prof. Chris Whitty (UK Chief Medical Officer), Sir Patrick Vallance (UK Chief Scientific Adviser) and Jonathan Van-Tam (Deputy Director) participated in the briefing and became recognized public figures. medical officer).

Plans for a regular White House-style press conference were scrapped in April this year, despite 2.6 million taxpayer money being used to build the new briefing room.

This means that Allegra Stratton, who was hired as the Prime Minister’s spokesperson to conduct these press briefings, moved to promote COP26 at the Climate Change Summit.

read more

Downing Street Briefing Room: Inside the Government’s New 2.6m Home Revealed Today

When did the corona announcement start?

The first government Covid-19 press conference was held on Monday, March 16, 2020. Johnson appeared on Downing Street next to Professor Whitty and Sir Patrick.

These briefings have established themselves as a familiar daily pattern throughout the working week, eventually being introduced on Saturdays and Sundays as well.

However, this weekend’s briefing ended at the end of May as ratings fell sharply as the initial impact of the pandemic eased, a No 10 spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, after Prime Minister Johnson announced that many lockdown measures were being eased, the weekday speech also ended, replaced with an interim update consistent with an important announcement.

This has held up overall since then, with more regular announcements re-introduced over a period of time after the new lockdown measures were introduced earlier this year.

