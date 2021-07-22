NORAD and US Northern Command Lead Third Global Information Dominance Experiment> US Air Force> Post Display





PETERSON AIR BASE, Colorado (AFNS) –

The third in a series of Global Information Dominance Experiments, which took place July 8-15, was designed to enable combatant-to-combat command collaboration to generate globally integrated effects. using information activated by artificial intelligence.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command and the United States Northern Command, in conjunction with the 11 United States Combat Commands, conducted the third in a series of global information dominance experiments , in partnership with the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, the Under-Secretary of Defense for the intelligence and security project. Maven and with significant funding and manpower support from the Office of the Chief Architect of the Air Force Department.

These experiments use technology available today to enable decision makers to have relevant information earlier, thus creating decision space for senior leaders by providing proactive options. The GIDE series of events are technological risk reduction experiences that complement a shift in focus from the mechanisms of pure defeat towards earlier deterrence and refusal actions well to the left of the conflict, in accordance with the prioritization of the Ministry of Defense of integrated deterrence.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently said, “Integrated deterrence is about using the right mix of technologies, operational concepts and capabilities – all woven together in a networked way that is so believable, flexible and formidable that ‘it will give any opponent a break.

The Global Information Dominance Experiment 3, or GIDE 3, was carried out in three synchronized but distinct stages. The first step focused on cost-effective data solutions to increase decision space through earlier indications and warnings. The second step assessed the ability to respond to contested logistics and demonstrated global collaboration to quickly create deterrence options and dynamic contested logistics planning. The final step, the third step, demonstrated the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center’s Matchmaker capability for crisis deterrence and machine-based conflict defense options. This was linked to representative live threats and real world assets enabling participating organizations to exercise global integration.

“The GIDE 3 experience has shown how software tools designed for collaboration, assessment and decision making between combatants can be used to enable more efficient global logistics coordination, intelligence sharing and operational planning.” , said General Glen VanHerck, NORAD and Commander NORTHCOM. “By integrating more information from a global network of sensors and sources, using the power of AI and machine learning techniques to identify important trends within data, and making available commanders with current and predictive information, NORAD and USNORTHCOM give leaders around the world more time to make decisions and choose the best available options, whether in competition, crisis or conflict . “

The first GIDE took place in December 2020. During this experience, NORAD and USNORTHCOM, in coordination with US Southern Command, US Indo-Pacific Command, US Transportation Command, US Strategic Command and the sub Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, assembled a digital tabletop exercise to prototype a command collaboration between combatants using AI-activated early warning alerts of threat movements at the level peers.

GIDE 2 was held in March 2021. GIDE 2 expanded its participation to include all combat commands and the JAIC. The objectives of the experiment were to acquire a common understanding and image of the threat for each of the combatant commanders; gain earlier indications of the opponent’s actions using artificial intelligence and machine learning tools; and conduct command coordination among combatants on response actions, thereby obtaining faster decisions and ultimately improving deterrence. GIDE 2 incorporated ‘live’ events which provided additional input to the experience which demonstrated not only increased global integration and command collaboration between combatants, but also introduced machine-activated response options. and links to live service level data sets.

During GIDE 3, NORAD and US Northern Command received support from the Office of the Chief Architect of the Air Force Department who conducted ADE 5, the fifth in a series of events from Architecture Demonstration and Assessment that examines enterprise-wide architectures and their integration while facilitating information. technological demonstrations of advantage and superiority of decision making to inform the future development of architecture. The CAO provided significant financial and human resources to run GIDE 3, enabling a much more robust real world construction on which to demonstrate and evaluate the basic architectures for services and DoD.

“Our nearly two-year experimentation partnership with NORAD and US Northern Command on three of our five events has enabled tremendous progress in the design and evaluation of technical architectures that enable our joint fighters,” said Preston Dunlap, chief of air and space forces. architect. “We are grateful to have willing and motivated partners like NORAD and US Northern Command, who are eager to resolve the difficult technical and command and control issues we addressed in GIDE 3 and ADE 5.”

NORAD and USNORTHCOM continue to learn from these experiences and are working with partners to begin planning for the next GIDE series experiment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2703548/norad-us-northern-command-lead-third-global-information-dominance-experiment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos