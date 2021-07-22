This is just the start: US imposes new sanctions on Cuba | News of the protests





The move indicates that the Biden administration is unlikely to soften the US approach to Cuba anytime soon.

The United States has imposed sanctions on a senior Cuban security official and an Interior Ministry brigade following the crackdown on anti-government protests earlier this month, the US Treasury Department said Thursday.

The move marks the first concrete steps by President Joe Bidens’ administration to pressure the Cuban government as the United States faces calls from US lawmakers and the Cuban-American community to show greater support for protesters .

This is just the start, Biden said in a statement. The United States will continue to sanction those responsible for the oppression of the Cuban people.

I unequivocally condemn the mass detentions and mock trials that unfairly condemn to prison those who dared to speak out in order to intimidate and threaten the Cuban people to shut up, Biden said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters: “We made it clear last week that addressing this moment is a priority for the administration.

The Treasury Department has named 78-year-old Cuban national Alvaro Lopez Miera and the Interior Ministry as targets for the sanctions.

US President Joe Biden promised during the 2020 presidential campaign to overturn some of Trump’s anti-Cuban policies, but Thursday’s announcement suggests little appetite for a return to rapprochement [Maria Alejandra Cardona/Reuters]

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, in a Twitter post, dismissed the sanctions as unfounded and defamatory and urged the United States to apply such measures to its own record of daily repression and political brutality.

I refute the baseless and defamatory US government. sanctions against the army corps Gral Alvaro Lpez Miera and the special national brigade.

Rather, it should apply to itself the Magnitsky Global Act for the systematic repression and police brutality that claimed the lives of 1,021 people in 2020.

Bruno Rodrguez P (@BrunoRguezP) July 22, 2021

The speed with which the Biden administration has crafted new sanctions indicates that the President is highly unlikely to soften his country’s approach to Cuba soon after his predecessor, Donald Trump, rescinded a historic Obama-era effort to unfreeze relations with Havana.

Thousands of Cubans staged spontaneous anti-government protests a week ago to protest an economic crisis that has resulted in commodity shortages and power cuts. They were also protesting against governments’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on civil liberties. Many activists have been arrested.

Biden had promised during the 2020 presidential campaign to overturn some of Trump’s anti-Cuban policies, but Thursday’s announcement suggests little appetite for a return to rapprochement.

Cubans have posted photos of people they say they cannot locate or have shared stories of detentions on a Facebook group called Disappeared #SOSCuba with more than 10,000 members. [Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo]

Trump had imposed severe restrictions on the flow of remittances, which previously amounted to billions of dollars a year.

The Cuban government blamed the protests primarily on US-funded counterrevolutionaries exploiting the economic hardship caused by US sanctions.

Authorities confirmed on Tuesday that they had started trials of those detained for incitement to unrest, act of vandalism, spreading the coronavirus pandemic or assault, with charges carrying up to 20 prison terms. years.

There are people who will receive the response that Cuban law allows, and it will be energetic, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on state television last week. He promised that there would be a proper legislative process.

Javier Larrondo, a representative of human rights organization Cuban Prisoners Defenders, said authorities would likely lock up the most charismatic and effective opposition leaders, who in recent times have often been young artists. whether or not they participated in the protests.

We will have hundreds of political prisoners in just two weeks, he said.

Protesters chant at rally outside the White House in Washington [Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo]

Exiles rights group Cubalex, which has compiled a detainee spreadsheet that it updates daily as new reports come in, says more than 500 Cubans appear to have been detained during the protests or after.

He said the tally was likely higher, but some families may fear reporting the arrest of relatives in the event of retaliation such as the loss of their public sector job.

The majority of those detained have been held incommunicado, while the whereabouts of some are still unknown, Cubalex and Human Rights Watch said, based on interviews with relatives.

Cubans have posted photos of people they say they cannot locate or have shared stories of detentions on a Facebook group called Disappeared #SOSCuba with more than 10,000 members.

