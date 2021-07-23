Sea Fishing in UK Reports 2018 and 2019





A new study, led by the Center for Environment, Fisheries & Aquaculture Science (Cefas) and Substance, is released today and builds on one of the largest citizen science projects in the fishery. This report provides estimates for the number of sea anglers across the UK, participation rates and catches for 2018 and 2019.

This ongoing study is a large-scale citizen science project that volunteers over 2,000 sea anglers across the UK to provide data on fishing trip locations and catches each year. Using a unique free mobile app and online tool, each diary writer records their activities and demonstrates the importance of sea anglers in supporting fish conservation. The data collected is used by scientists to provide advice for the sustainable management of UK fisheries.

In the study, published online for new participants, the diary writer recorded more than 8,500 fishing sessions and more than 70,000 catches of about 100 different species, a massive citizen science data gathering effort to uncover more about fishing habits and catches. This has been

We also surveyed 12,000 UK residents to help build a detailed picture of the UK’s sea fishing profile. This was combined with data reported by sea anglers to estimate the number and tonnage of various fish stocks and releases each year.

This valuable information is used to support sustainable fishing and make policy decisions to consider the economic and recreational importance of sea fishing.

result:

Between 551,000 and 758,000 British adults fished each year at sea, for a total of 6 million days per year. It was estimated that the catch was about 55 species and the tonnage was about 40 species. As a result, a total of 46 million and 43 million were caught. The majority of fish, about 80% of the total catch, were released, indicating that protection is becoming a hallmark of sea fishing. The catch composition was similar between the years with the highest catches of mackerel, termite, small spotted dogfish, and perch. Catches were slightly lower than in 2016-17 using the same survey approach, but release rates and catch composition were similar. The analysis involved two approaches to assess the robustness of the survey, and this work continues with the 2020 data we speak of.

