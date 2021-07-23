British ministers are accused of avoiding tough trade-offs in post-Brexit trade deals.





Ministers are “avoiding” the tough trade-offs needed to protect Britain’s environmental and agricultural standards when signing international trade agreements, according to the government’s independent Trade and Agriculture Commission director.

Tim Smith’s intervention came because the government did not respond to a panel’s findings released in March before the legislature’s summer recess on Thursday. The report was commissioned by ministers to appease fears that post-Brexit trade deals will lead to lower standards.

After more than a million people signed a petition calling for legal protections for UK food standards, Smith, who led the 15-member panel, said he had not responded to the committee’s recommendations, raising worrisome questions.

“Farmers and those who have contributed to the work of the Commission deserve to think: [the government is] If we do not respond, we will reverse the promises made when the committee was formed.”

“The ongoing delays suggest a continuing trend towards avoiding some of the difficult trade-offs that need to be addressed,” said Smith, who previously led the Food Standards Agency and served as Group Quality Officer at Tesco.

Britain’s post-Brexit independent trade policy has sparked tremendous controversy. The National Farmers’ Union warned that a trade deal signed with Australia in June could lead to a “slow death” in rural areas as British farmers are weakened by lower-standard Australian imports.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and NFU President Minette Batters visit Longstone Moor Farm in Derbyshire. © John Cottle/NFU

NFU President Minette Batters, who represented the committee, said the government was “very important” to the committee’s report. Given that the government is actively negotiating, including a new deal with New Zealand to be signed this year,

“otherwise [respond] Imminent or delaying until autumn sends a clear message that we are negotiating without a comprehensive trade strategy for food and agriculture.”

Officials said the government’s response would come in September, after Congress’ summer recess, six months after the announcement.

Trade Minister Liz Truss said when the commission was launched it would consider policies “to ensure that British farmers do not face unfair competition and that high animal welfare and production standards are not compromised”.

However, the government has blocked all efforts by MPs and pressure groups to create legal guarantees for maintaining standards, and questions are being raised as to how seriously the government intended to take the committee’s advice.

Two other members also expressed concern about the government’s slow response, warning that they risk losing public support for the international trade policy agenda.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said he was “disappointed” that the government had not taken action on the report. “We felt it was the right balance for UK consumers to offer the benefits of free trade while allowing the UK farmers they depend on to compete on a level playing field,” he said.

Caroline Drummond, chief executive of Sustainable Agricultural Pressure Group Leaf, said the government must act “quickly” to the report to maintain public confidence.

“The opportunity now is for governments, with trust and ambition, to work with NGOs, industry and environmental activists to develop new models to maintain public consent and create trade deals to protect the environment. [the] The sincerity of our farmers,” he said.

The government added that it was considering the recommendations of the Commission’s report “carefully”. “Our response meets the tremendous opportunity the UK now has as an independent trading nation while protecting the UK’s high agro-food safety standards.”

Additional Reports by Jim Pickard

