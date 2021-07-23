US prosperity weakened by COVID-19, mass shootings, report says | Business and Economy News





The COVID-19 crisis weakened prosperity in the United States, but even before the pandemic, mass shootings, high levels of obesity and mental health issues had taken their toll on Americans’ quality of life, showed a Legatum Institute report released on Thursday.

The United States remains one of the most prosperous countries in the world, ranking 18th out of 167 countries, the London-based conservative think tank said in its 2021 United States Prosperity Index.

The index, which Legatum publishes annually, measures US prosperity using 11 pillars: safety and security, personal freedom, governance, social capital, business environment, infrastructure, economic quality, living conditions, health, education and the natural environment.

But while prosperity in the United States has been on the rise for more than a decade, it remains unevenly distributed, according to the Legatums report. And even before the pandemic, other factors acted as a drag on progress, wrote Legatums policy director Stephen Brien, citing an increase in suicides, drug overdose deaths and self-reported poor mental health that led the United States to slip in the health indices. ranking.

In addition, the increase in killings and mass injuries over the past decade has devastated many communities and led to a deterioration in the ranking in the pillar of safety and security indices.

The United States ranks 122nd in the world for mass murder and injury (including terrorism), just below Eritrea and just above Iran, according to the report, noting that more than half of the 50 states have had at least one mass shooting each year. since 2013.

The report also examined property disparities related to race, ethnicity and geographic location.

Even before the pandemic, one in two adults in a white family had a college education, compared to less than one in four for a black family, according to the report.

And among those without a college degree, a black American was almost twice (15.4%) more likely than a white American (8.4%) to be unemployed.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted many aspects of American life, including social welfare, mental health and the economy, according to the report.

The poverty rate in the United States fell from 15% in February 2020 to 16.7% in September 2020, according to the report, citing data from the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia Universitys School of Social Work.

The homeless rate increased 2.2% between 2019 and 2020, according to the report, citing data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In 2020, 18 in 10,000 Americans were homeless, the equivalent of 550,000 people, or just about the entire population of the state of Wyoming.

The pandemic shut down large swathes of the U.S. economy, resulting in the loss of 20 million non-farm workers, researchers from the Legatum Institute said, and while things rebounded in many ways, there was still eight million fewer jobs in April 2021 than in February 2020. Some of the worst-hit states include Nevada, where the unemployment rate peaked at nearly 30%, and Michigan, where it hit 24%, according to their report.

Urban counties have been hit harder than rural areas, according to the report. Rural areas saw a two percentage point increase in unemployment while cities saw an increase of 3.4 percentage points.

And while the federal government has injected nearly $ 6 trillion into the economy to help the country recover and rebuild from the pandemic, the full impact of COVID-19 on prosperity at the state and local levels. counties are not yet fully understood and measured, the report adds. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/7/22/us-prosperity-weakened-by-covid-19-mass-shootings-report-finds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]e: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos