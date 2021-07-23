Vodafone UK slices 5G at Energy Push





Vodafone UK is working with power connectivity companies to bring 5G capabilities to substations, advance the country’s clean energy and improve efficiency.

Through its partnership with UK Power Networks, Vodafone will do what Vodafone has dubbed the world’s first attempt to connect parts of its former power network with high-speed 5G technology.

In fact, computers are installed in substations that can communicate with each other in real time over 5G to improve efficiency, running over a highly secure, dedicated slice of Vodafone’s standalone network.

The company explained that by increasing efficiency, more clean energy sources and low-carbon technologies can be connected to the network.

In addition to the University of Strathclyde, third parties including General Electric, ABB and Siemens have also developed and demonstrated software solutions that enable each substation to operate more efficiently by automatically editing its network configuration, turning it into a power network or renewable energy, electric vehicle and heating system. future demand due to the large-scale conversion of

Vodafone’s partnership with New York and backUK Power Networks contributes to the broader Constellation Project, which aims to meet the UK net zero emissions target set for 2050 and create opportunities for more renewable energy in the network.

The company estimates that the 5G-based solution being tested could remove 63,702 tonnes of CO2 by 2050 if rolled out nationwide, equivalent to 38,607 round-trip flights from London to New York.

Andrea Dona, Vodafone’s Chief Network Officer, said UK Power Networks saw tremendous potential in 5G and network slicing.

He said 5G is “not only replacing older and more expensive technologies, but also providing new capabilities that benefit everyone, consumers, businesses and our environment.

Vodafone recently announced that all parts of its business in the UK will run on electricity from 100% renewable sources.

