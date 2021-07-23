Mississippi asks Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade





WASHINGTON Lawyers for the state of Mississippi on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking a more aggressive approach than they presented when they asked the court to hear the case a year ago.

The case to overturn the two main decisions that legalized abortion in the United States Roe v. Wade in 1973 and a later case, Planned Parenthood v. Casey’s 1992 is overwhelming, the state said. “The conclusion that abortion is a constitutional right has no basis in text, structure, history or tradition,” he said.

By deciding that a state cannot impose an undue burden on an abortion right, the Supreme Court has placed itself “at the center of a controversy that it can never resolve”.

The state is appealing lower court rulings that struck down a law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The law, the Gestational Age Act, would allow subsequent abortions only in the event of a medical emergency or a case of severe fetal abnormality.

When the state asked the court to hear his appeal last year, it said hearing the issues raised in his appeal “does not require the court to overturn Roe or Casey,” adding: “They are simply asking the court to resolve a conflict in its own precedents. ” But in Thursday’s filing, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said the Roe and Casey decisions were “grossly wrong.”

Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said the state brief “reveals the extreme and regressive strategy, not only of this law, but of the avalanche of abortion bans and restrictions being passed. Across the country”.

“Their goal is for the Supreme Court to take away our right to control our own bodies and our own future not just in Mississippi, but everywhere,” she said.

The court agreed in May to hear the case, which will be argued in the fall, most likely in November or December.

Peter Williams

