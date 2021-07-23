Jewish funeral records among items seized by US authorities





A historical register of Jewish burial records from the modern Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca is among the artefacts that have been recovered in a seizure by authorities in New York who plan to return the objects to their home communities .

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn on Thursday announced the seizure of 17 funeral scrolls, manuscripts and other Jewish documents, which they describe as having been taken from Jewish communities in Romania, Hungary, Ukraine and Slovakia during World War II.

In the absence of any provenance or transport documentation from survivors of these communities, there is no legitimate means by which the manuscripts and scrolls could have been imported into the United States, the prosecutor’s office said. American in Brooklyn in its announcement of the seizure.

Jacquelyn Kasulis, the acting US lawyer, said in a statement that the items were illegally confiscated during the Holocaust and contained invaluable historical information.

All of the items had been offered for sale earlier this year by Kestenbaum & Company, a Brooklyn auction house specializing in Judaism, authorities said. The New York Times reported in February that the auction house had offered and then removed 17 items from sale, including the burial register. This withdrawal took place following demands from a restitution organization and leaders of the Jewish community in Romania.

In an affidavit submitted to the court as part of a search warrant application, Megan Buckley, a special agent for the Department of Homeland Security, wrote that Kestenbaum & Company offered 21 manuscripts, scrolls and other items for sale. She added that almost all of them had disappeared or were allegedly confiscated by individuals or entities who had no legal rights over them, whether during or just after the Holocaust.

They represent invaluable religious cultural artifacts that should be properly returned to the survivors of their original Jewish communities, Buckley wrote.

Buckley also wrote in the affidavit, dated July 20, that 17 of the 21 items were believed to be in the possession of an anonymous person on the Upper East Side of Manhattan who had put them up for sale.

Shortly after Kestenbaum & Company put items up for sale, a genealogy researcher noticed one in particular, a handwritten burial register in Hebrew and Yiddish known as Pinkas Klali DChevra Kadisha.

The researcher told the article to Robert Schwartz, president of the Jewish community in Cluj. Next, the Community of Cluj and the World Jewish Restitution Organization called for the sale to be stopped, with Schwartz citing the record’s historical value and telling the auction house that it had been illegally appropriated by people who have not been identified.

Kestenbaum & Company granted the request, telling The New York Times in an email message: We consider the title issue to be of the utmost importance. The person who auctioned the items described by the auction house as a scholarly businessman who had acted for years to preserve the historic artifacts agreed to discuss the matter further with the restitution organization. , added the auction house.

Our client saved these historic documents at a time when they were tragically abandoned in countries which, as state policy, were actively suppressing both Jewish memory of the past as well as freedom of speech from the grip. of surviving Jews still residing in these communist countries. land, Daniel E. Kestenbaum, the chairman of the auction house said in an email, adding that the company is backing the actions of the US attorneys office to resolve the issue.

Law enforcement officials learned of the scheduled February sale and contacted the auction house and the shipper. While Kestenbaum & Company cooperated with an investigation into the artifacts, Buckley wrote in his affidavit, the auction house had sold one or more items before being contacted by law enforcement.

Buckley added that while the person who put the items up for auction was also cooperating, officials feared it might not last.

The sender has repeatedly expressed that he believes he should be compensated for having the manuscripts and scrolls, which contributes to the government’s concerns about a possible liquidation, she wrote. Indeed, the sender has expressly stated on several occasions his intention to sell the manuscripts and scrolls to international buyers.

The material seized by the government includes archives of cities decimated during the Holocaust. The US attorney’s office said members of the communities from which the scrolls and manuscripts were extracted were rounded up in ghettos, dispossessed of their property and deported to Nazi death camps, where the majority of them were found. been killed.

Schwartz, who is a Holocaust survivor, was born hiding in a basement after his pregnant mother escaped the city ghetto.

Very few members of the community survived WWII, he told The Times earlier this year, calling the burial register very valuable to our community’s history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/22/arts/jewish-burial-records-seized.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos