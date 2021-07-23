Coalition to vaccinate all UK college students by September | University





College staff are calling for all students to be fully vaccinated and mandatory face masks on campus by September to ensure that the Delta strain doesn’t sweep colleges in the new school year.

The University and College Union (UCU) has written to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson that the Covid chaos seen at universities last year will be repeated unless strict measures are put in place to protect faculty and students.

The union wants all students to receive a double immunization before the start of the September school year, and if approved by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, young students receiving further education will be vaccinated. provide.

It is also calling on universities to require both faculty and students to wear high-quality face masks, free PCR tests, and provide and mandate government funding to support educational recovery.

As we head into the new school year, we want to provide strong health and safety risk assessments, building renovations to improve ventilation, measures to implement effective social distancing, and improved mental health for our students.

At the peak of the pandemic last winter, at least 45 colleges and universities reported serious outbreaks of Covid-19, with thousands of students being isolated from their homes for the first time, often infected with the virus and sometimes not getting enough food.

As high infection rates and Covid restrictions lifted across the UK this week, unions have warned universities are particularly vulnerable to further outbreaks as more than a million students travel across the country to study and live at home.

The UCU described social distancing, halting mask wearing and reopening nightclubs in the UK as reckless and catastrophic.

The letter to the education minister said: Last year, ministers lighted a green light on the mass movement of students across the country, but were unaware of the impact this would have on the infection, those who work and study in the field, and the wider community. They become part of it.

If the key lessons from last year are not learned as the Westminster government removes all restrictions and related public health guidelines, there is a real risk that the educational environment will again become an incubator of Covid-19. Letters were also sent to the Scottish and Northern Irish governments.

Covid jabs are approved for young people up to three months before their 18th birthday, but UCU says it should be treated as a priority group so that students can be fully vaccinated before September in time for the school year to begin.

UCU Secretary General Jo Grady said, “Students and staff experienced a completely avoidable disruption last school year and it is natural to want to leave it behind, but at this time there is a growing number of cases and restrictions that could cause disruption again. There are real risks. It is relaxed across the UK.

To protect student education, it is important for governments and providers to work with unions to ensure important health and safety measures are implemented on campus, including the provision of masks and the mandatory wearing of masks. A return to the level of chaos experienced last year would be unforgivable.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Education said: We strongly encourage all students to accept two vaccination proposals as soon as they are eligible. It is also recommended that people wear face coverings in confined and congested spaces or local outbreaks where they may come into contact with people they would not normally see.

