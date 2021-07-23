UK named worst major market in terms of profit margins





The UK and other major English-speaking countries have the world’s worst profit margins, a study found.

Consultant Turner & Townsends International Construction Market Survey 2021 also found London ranked third to eighth in the 2019 survey as the most expensive global city to build.

Turner & Townsend asked a sample of the company in 90 markets around the world to provide typical margins in medium-sized commercial operations. The UK had the lowest margins at 3.9%, followed by Australia and New Zealand at 4.5% and North America at 4.6%. Continental Europe was 6.1%.

Margins have fallen due to fierce competition, the report said, and businesses often seek to increase job earnings through other means, such as transformation. The pandemic has also made trading more difficult.

The report explained: These margins are similar to what we’ve seen in our research over the past few years, but we’ve also received reports of significant declines in margins in 2020 when the pandemic begins. Due to the significant reduction in projects due to uncertainty, competition for limited work was extremely high, resulting in significant reductions in margins to bolster the contractor’s work pipeline.

At the other end of the profit spectrum, Africa has the highest profit margin at 12.1%, followed by Latin America (9.2%), Asia (8.7%) and the Middle East (%).

Turner & Townsends looks at the construction cost of Tokyo ranked as the world’s most expensive city to build by looking at the average cost per square meter of each of the four building types. The price in Tokyo was $4,001.5 and the cheapest Chennai was $491.3. London was in 8th place with $3,203.0.

Other UK cities include: Bristol ($2,508.6), Birmingham ($2,434.3), Manchester ($2,339.3) and Newcastle ($2,308.4); Glasgow ($2,306.6); Edinburgh ($2,295.1); Leeds ($2,282.5) and Belfast ($1,859.0). Dublin came out at $2,829.0.

Bidding conditions in the UK have been broadly described as lukewarm or warm and private sector construction spending has since started to tighten, but has been heavily influenced by Brexit and uncertainty from Covid-19.

Turner & Townsend Real Estate Global Managing Director Neil Bullen said global material shortages and inflation are changing the dynamics of pricing. God, he said. Businesses need to work closely with their supply chain to avoid this risk of moving from a just-in-time to a just-in-time approach to delivery.

Bullen says customers around the world have had to juggle multiple competing goals and priorities and no longer judge success by the old mantra of being faster and cheaper.

The survey found that 55 markets worldwide were warm, hot or overheated, 56 warmed up and 5 cooled. Eight markets from continental Europe received high praise: Paris, Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Milan, Geneva and Zurich.

