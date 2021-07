US Senate panel hears from Chubb and others on pandemic risk insurance

A worker cleans and cleans a table along the sidewalk outside the “Eat at Joes” restaurant which remains open following new coronavirus restrictions limiting take-out restaurants only in Los Angeles County, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Redondo Beach, California, United States on November 30, 2020. REUTERS / Mike Blake

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) – New Jersey business owner Adenah Bayoh told a U.S. Senate committee hearing on Wednesday that she was paying around $ 275,000 a year to insure her group of restaurants, to discover the limits of its police force during the coronavirus pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit and the governor ordered my businesses shut down, I was shocked that my insurance company and my coverage weren’t there for me,” said the Liberian native who immigrated to the United States. United States at the age of 13 and now owns seven restaurants.

Insurers have largely denied claims for business interruption caused by the pandemic, saying the virus did not cause the physical damage required by policies.

The audience, spurred by hundreds of thousands of experiments like Bayoh’s, highlighted the challenges of insuring overwhelming risks like the coronavirus, and called on industry leaders for possible solutions.

“Shutting down entire economies for an extended period of time and spending the kind of trillions of dollars we have spent to deal with a pandemic is not a way forward,” said the CEO of Chubb Ltd ( CB.BN) Evan Greenberg on the subcommittee. deals with insurance.

Preparedness and better response would shorten shutdowns and could allow insurers and the government to share the risk, he added.

Other ideas ranged from adapting the system used to insure terrorist risk after 9/11, also discussed by members of the House, allowing insurers to cover initial losses and the government to cover longer-term claims. . Insurers could also help distribute government support without covering the risk.

A proposal would do nothing, noting that with hindsight, government support and stimulus have largely healed the economy.

“A reasonable assessment is that no program is necessary,” said Robert Hartwig, professor at the University of South Carolina.

Bayoh, who struggled to get a Paycheck Protection Program loan, didn’t like the solution. “I hope I’m not sitting here in the next pandemic hoping for another P3,” she said.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; edited by Richard Pullin

