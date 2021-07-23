10 Best Beach Festivals and Summer Beach Parties in the UK | festival





Boardmasters, Newquay, Cornwall

At Boardmasters, you can watch the country’s top professional surfers do their job at the Boardmasters Open, Britain’s biggest surfing competition, and spend a day eating noodles around art installations, workshops, skates and BMX components in the festive area of ​​Fistral Beach. There is. Although tickets to major shows like Loyle Carner, Slowthai, Jorja Smith and Jamie XX are sold out, you can still sign up for the resale list, including local club president Berties and sailors (from 13 people), surfing lessons (36pp), snorkeling and SUP safaris ( 57 people). August 11-15, boardmasters.com

Fringe by Sea, North Berwick, Scotland Fringe by Sea in North Berwick hosts more than 200 music and comedy events.

Over 200 individual music and comedy events, wellness sessions, family shows and conversations on topics such as the environment are included in North Berwick’s Fringe by the Sea program on the East Lothian coast northeast of Edinburgh. Basement Jaxx and Mica Paris play her new album and comedians Reginald D Hunter, Ed Byrne and Phil Kay take the stage. Also note lectures by authors Irvine Welsh, Maggie OFarrell and Lemn Sissay. Family wildlife walks, sketch and wonder art class walks, and street dance workshops hosted by the Scottish Seabird Center are among the more active elements. Specially organized late-night ScotRail trains run from North Berwick to Edinburgh, so festival-goers can stay in the city. August 6-15, ticket prices vary by event (some free), fringebythesea.com

Traveling Feast, CornwallTravelling Feast, Cornwall: A circus of fine food. Photo: Jeff Moore

For a fun new feast created by Cornish chef and restaurant owner Paul Ainsworth, the Michelin-starred chef’s food truck moves between three different Cornish locations each night, like a circus of fine food, with different live music. A Tom Kerridges Humble Pie truck, a James Martins ice cream truck and a big red bus serving dishes made by Niall Keating, Atul Kochhar and Rick Stein are part of the procession, with many chefs and Angela Hartnett performing live cooking demonstrations. The festival will be 3 nights at each location. At the Boconnoc Estate in Lostwithiel, the Scorrier House near Redruth, and the Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge, you’ll find music like Sister Sledge, Sugarhill Gang, Gentlemans Dub Club, Danny Rampling and Norman Jay. Guests can book a ticket with 3 nights glamping at one of the sites or an adventure ticket which includes 2 nights of festival music, 4 nights camping at Roscarrock Manor Farm, boat trip to Padstow brunch, weekly yoga and foraging. You can choose. . August 6-20, 1 day ticket for 42 adults and 21 children; 135 adults, 104 children, tickets including 3 nights camping at travellingfeast.co.uk

Solfest, Solway Coast, CumbriaFamily Friendly Solfest in Cumbria

Held across the Solway Firth and set in a spectacular location overlooking the peaks of Dumfries and Galloway and the Lake District to the south, the family-friendly Solfest bridges the gap between rural surroundings and pulsating entertainment. The location is North Lakes Country Park, four miles from the Cumbrian coastal town of Siloth. Basement Jaxx, Razorlight, the Amazons and Maximo Park headliner, and there is a large children’s area and stall serving bao buns and wood-fired pizzas. August 26-29 Some tickets are sold out, but the rest of the weekend tickets are available for Thu-Mon camping, starting at 127 adults and 36 children, same-day tickets starting at 37 adults and 11 children, solfest.co.uk

Sea Shanty and Folk Music Festival, Weston-super-Mare, Somerset

Spectator participation and pirate costumes are encouraged at the Weston-super-Mares Sea Shanty festival. This festival brings the joy of listening to salty sea shanties in the coastal pubs of Somerset Beach Resort. Dozens of singers and groups with intriguing, fun and entertaining names like Baggyrinkle Swansea Shantymen, Back Beach Boyz and Barnacle Buoys perform in 60 venues including pubs, bars, grand piers and stylish Italian gardens. On August 6-8, admission to the venue (except the Grand Pier) is free. wsmshantyfest.com

Summer session at Lula beach shack, Hayle, CornwallLula beach shack

Live music from bands and DJs will come to life on Friday and Saturday nights through the summer at Lula, a popular beach shack and restaurant on North Quay in the western Hale, Cornwall, for fire pit festivities and sunset sessions. True Foxes, Jenna Witts and Bailey Tomkinson line up for the show, and on three festive nights (with music), fire pit specials and ribs, sustainable Cornish seafood, along with food inspired by the depths of the Americas. There is this. fishing boat of the day. Nights are served with food from 5pm on a first-come, first-served basis. July 23 – September 11, 3 entries, lulashack.co.uk

Broadstairs Folk Week, KentMorris Dancers perform at Broadstairs Folk Week. Photo: Graham Turner/The Guardian

Traditional folk music remains at the heart of Broadstairs Folk Week, and Morris dances on the Edwardian streets of this characteristic seaside town. The usual ceilidhs and dances of the 55-year-old event are canceled this year, but workshops on unusual instruments will continue, from flamenco guitar and ukulele to mandolin and Appalachian clogs, as well as a variety of performances using these instruments and many Broadstairs Memorial Recreations. Ground will be hosting more events. There’s a kids’ creative club every morning at the bandstand, and a craft and music fair featuring the Shepherd Neame bar at the clifftop Victorian Gardens overlooking the waterfront. Festive campgrounds take over local school grounds. From 6-13 August, ticket options range from individual performance tickets (12 adults, 7 children) to festival-day tickets (39/35 adults, 20/18 children) and weekday tickets with camping (274 adults, children) 110, 699). family of 4), broadstairsfolkweek.org.uk

Taste the East Devon Food and Drink Festival

East Devon has become one of the UK’s best places to eat and drink, and the outstanding lineup of delicious events at the new Taste East Devon Food and Drink Festival proves that point. All are less than 30 minutes from the sea, some of the best restaurants or artisan establishments, some very close to the coast. Don’t miss Michelin-starred chef Michael Caines Lympstone Manor on the estuary of the River Exe for wine tastings, algae picking and a week-long seafood special at Exmouths Point Bar & Grill. Following the cycling trails along the Exe at rare times when your mouth isn’t stuffing is a recommended day activity, but you can indulge your taste buds with a picnic at Topshams smart Darts Farm. Details and events will be announced later. September 11-19, price change, Madong Devon.co.uk

Dreamland Summer Social, Margate, Kent Margate Beach opposite Dreamland. Photo: Tim Stubbings/Alamy

Dreamland, Margates vintage-style beach theme park, curves through Summer Social throughout the season, featuring live DJs, street food stalls, Margates’ largest beer garden, Olympic and other sports on the big screen. Eight park rides are open to visitors, including a new ride, a restored 1960s ghost train. There is also a summer concert series featuring Billy Ocean, James, Ministry of Sound Disco and more. Don’t miss the gigantic inflatable sculpture of Tina Turners’ head commemorating the Turner Award from art collective Cool Shit. Free until September 23, but book in advance. dreamlandsummersocial.co.uk

Victorious, Southsea, PortsmouthVictorious Festival, Southsea: Big Show and World Music Village. Photo: Tom Langford

Partygoers can dance in front of the beach stage at the Portsmouth Victorious festival, watching cruise ships pass by in the background. The waterfront is just one of the venues for this extensive waterfront event. DJs play at pop-up champagne bars at Southsea Castle and Lighthouse, while World Music Village hosts workshops on tai chi and drumming and hosts large-scale performances for two. There is a main stage and an acoustic stage with haystacks. Streets, Annie Mac, Richard Ashcroft, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Royal Blood and Fontaines DC are included in the bill, and there are comedy performances and literary events. Young festival goers can try Jedi training and meet CBeebies presenter Maddie Moate at the children’s arena. 27-29 August, weekend tickets for 140 adults including camping, day tickets for 35 adults and 8 children, victoriousfestival.co.uk

Homeward Bound, Brighton

New sea-themed folk music, food and cultural events celebrate the natural environment and fishing and marine industries of the South Coast stretch between Shoreham and New Haven, including Brighton and Hove. A mix of talks and exhibitions, sea shanty sessions at local pubs, and food stalls offering fresh scallops and hot buttered mackerel buns are expected, with specific details to be announced as time approaches. October 2-3, homewardboundfestival.com

