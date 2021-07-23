US agency approves three airport security agreements with Amazon.com’s Air unit





WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) – A U.S. agency announced Thursday that it is allowing three airports to enter into security agreements with the Amazon Air unit of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) that will allow the company to ” perform certain security functions and facilitate the management of Amazon. rapid planned hires at airports.

In an advisory, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Cincinnati / Northern, Baltimore / Washington (BWI) and Chicago Rockford may enter into agreements allowing Amazon Air to perform certain security functions.

Agreements are typically used when an entire airport terminal is served exclusively by a single aircraft operator. The exemption will allow Amazon to assume physical control of certain airport accesses and “initiate employee screening functions that airport authorities would otherwise be required to perform” as well as handle identity issues. .

“Amazon Air has the latest sophisticated access control and surveillance systems that improve security by significantly restricting access to cargo and aircraft,” TSA said.

Amazon did not immediately comment.

The TSA said the exemptions “would facilitate the rapid hiring of a significant number of new employees to support Amazon Airs’ expanded presence at these sites, thereby helping the economy in surrounding areas.”

A TSA spokesperson said the agreements keep Amazon Air “to the same TSA-regulated safety standards that airport and aircraft operators adhere to in their operations.”

TSA generally allows airports to only enter into exclusive zone agreements with foreign aircraft operators or air carriers.

The TSA said Amazon Air “has told the TSA that it intends to hire significantly more employees over the next 12 to 18 months” at airports.

Amazon Air maintains operations at many domestic and international airports and owns air cargo aircraft, but does not operate the aircraft itself and is not an aircraft operator under TSA regulations, the agency said.

“Amazon Air is provided with sufficient resources to purchase advanced equipment as needed, regardless of the local government budget restrictions that many airports face,” TSA said.

Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis

