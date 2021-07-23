Friday morning UK news briefing: ‘unnecessary’ children quarantined





Meanwhile, it was confirmed last night that companies in key industries must apply to the government for key workers to avoid self-quarantine during ‘ping’.

The government has designated 16 sectors that could benefit from exemptions from the general rule of 10 days quarantine for people who have come in contact with someone with COVID-19.

The so-called pingdemic is reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic in March last year, when people were forced to stay at home and supermarket shelves emptied.

Guy Kelly sees us feeling like nothing has changed despite being considered “free”.

And Matt has a cynical view of the pandemic in TODAY’s cartoon.

Vacationers try to beat the traffic light system.

The number of summer vacationers going abroad will more than double from last week as travelers race for escape before stricter rules come into force. Travel agencies and airlines reported an increase of more than 100pc over the past week, with last-minute bookings high as travelers target Spain and the Greek islands for the start of their vacation. That means nearly 400,000 British are expected to fly this weekend, with a total of 1.5 million this week, the highest so far this year. Read on for the countries on the pumpkin list and what they mean for the holidays. And browse our pick of 10 life-affirming pumpkin list holidays.

I have to get down on my knees, says Asher-Smith.

Dina Asher-Smith has warned Olympic officials not to punish herself or other athletes for kneeling on the podium in Tokyo. “When it comes to people’s voices, you have very little control,” said the real-life prospect of being the fastest British female sprinter in history and the first to win an Olympic gold medal. The opening ceremony (streamed live today from noon to 3pm UK time) will make history, but will entail logistical challenges for Team GB’s male and female riders, who are only 18 inches tall. Sign up for our free daily Olympic briefing newsletter for game-wide analysis.

‘Start Living Again’: First Page Readers on ‘Freedom’

Did you expect your life to change after ‘Freedom Day’? What were you grateful for? We asked our front page readers and featured a handpicked comment every day this week. Read dozens more here.

“I will look the same. In the store and on the train, gray hair, a mask, and steaming glasses. But in me there is a swell of appreciation for vaccines and clear intentions. 66, South West London

Also in the news: other headlines of the day

Filming ‘The Hater’ | Britain’s largest shooting group has formed a coalition to protect rural landscapes and fight climate change. The nine rural organizations that make up Aim to Sustain, including the Countryside Alliance and the British Game Alliance, say that the land management provided by gamekeepers is “very important”. Read the article by shooting enthusiast Lord Botham that will prove that the “hate” who tried to ban the sport “lost the battle” by the Allies.

Worldwide: Sheep tales become food for ‘wolves’.

At face value, it couldn’t be more naive. A set of children’s picture books featuring sheep cartoons in rural idyllic landscapes. But for Hong Kong’s newly censored police, they don’t misunderstand the true meaning behind the story of Guardians of Sheep Village. Colin Freeman reports that the police have arrested five people on charges of sedition. See more photos of the day in our world gallery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/07/23/friday-morning-uk-news-briefing-todays-top-headlines-telegraph/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

