British aircraft carrier strike group in the Indo-Pacific





On July 24, HMS Richmond enters Thai territorial waters and conducts maritime military exercises with the Thai Navy. This is the first visit by a British Navy ship to Thailand since HMS Daring’s visit in 2014, and the first engagement of a British carrier strike group with an ASEAN country.

HMS Richmond is a member of the United Kingdoms Carrier Strike Group and is the largest naval and air force intensive to leave the UK in a generation. Led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, the largest and most powerful surface ship in the history of the Royal Navy, the group consists of 9 ships, 32 aircraft and 3,700 men. We are strong on our own, but stronger with our allies. The Carrier Strike Group will lead several NATO exercises and the two oldest and closest partners in the US and the Netherlands will be fully integrated into the deployment.

The Carrier Strike Group showcases Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s vision of a global Britain. As noted in this year’s Integrated Review of Foreign Policy, Defense and Development, the UK is a global problem-solving and burden-sharing nation, leading its international role in collective security, multilateral governance, and addressing climate change and health risks. , conflict resolution and poverty reduction. However, it must be safe to open. As a maritime trading nation advocating the free flow of trade, capital, data, innovation and ideas, the Groups placement demonstrates the UK’s strategic flexibility and global reach. Groups that benefit from the UK’s impressive array of world-leading defense capabilities can operate independently to respond to national and non-state threats and contribute to humanitarian and disaster relief missions.

The Carrier Strike Group embarked on a truly global journey when it left Portsmouth in May. Returning to the UK in December, you will travel over 26,000 nautical miles round trip from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, from the Gulf of Aden to the Arabian Sea, and from the Indian Ocean to the Philippine Sea. During the tour, it interacted with 40 countries and conducted more than 70 engagements, training and operations with allies and partners.

Carrier strike groups are deployed in the Indo-Pacific region between July and October and travel through the Strait of Malacca in Asia to Japan. HMS Queen Elizabeth’s main ports of call are Singapore, South Korea, Japan and India, but her escort ships, such as HMS Richmond, will work with regional and ASEAN partners as part of the UK’s continuing commitment to the country. Trusted presence in the Indo-Pacific region. In this region, the Group, together with its allies, will contribute to large-scale US-led global exercises, enforcement of UN mandated sanctions, and five-nation defense agreement training, the FPDA being the only collective security agreement in Southeast Asia. For Thailand, maritime engagement will contribute to strengthening defense relations, further sharing specialized military education activities, and strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, from international peace operations and counter-terrorism to military medicine and humanitarian aid. Disaster relief.

The carrier strike group’s visit to the region is also evidence that Britain is the so-called Indo-Pacific Tilt. This area is important to England. It is critical to our commitment to supporting our economy, security and open society. At least 1.7 million British citizens live in the region, with 50,000 in Thailand alone and our trading relationship continues to grow. In the coming decades, the region will be a melting pot of some of the most pressing global challenges, from climate and biodiversity, to maritime security and to geopolitical competition around rules and norms. Therefore, over the next decade, we will deepen our relationship with the Indo-Pacific to become an ASEAN Dialogue Partner and build a stronger and more lasting position in the Indo-Pacific than any other European country, as seen in our application to join no see. Comprehensive and progressive agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Here in Thailand, bilateral relations have a strong foundation and close connections between citizens and a comprehensive agenda of practical cooperation on shared priorities such as health, economic recovery, climate change, security and national defense. We welcome carrier strike groups’ proximity to Thailand as a symbol of our mutual commitment to a free and open Asia-Pacific that offers all the benefits of sharing regional and global security and prosperity.

