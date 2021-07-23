Blattner Honored as Second U.S. Solar Services Installer





(KNSI) – Blattner Company in Avon is the nation’s second largest solar installation group.

The annual ranking of over 400 companies is compiled by Solar Power World, a leading solar industry publication.

Blattner Company Communication Director Christine Huston says their success is due to everyone they work with in the industry.

“We are just extremely grateful to our employees and customers who have really contributed to the success of the lattner that we know, this would not have been possible without the hard work, especially thinking about all that everyone has been through. in 2020 to get us to this point. So we are extremely grateful for all this hard work. “

In 2020, Blattner Company installed enough solar panels to produce 1,358 megawatts of electricity or enough to power 420,000 homes.

Huston says the industry is expected to continue to grow and there are several factors behind its growth.

“The cost of solar energy and this energy production is very competitive in the market. And there is also the growing concern about climate change and solar power can help create a better future with this clean energy.

The company has installed 5,424 megawatts since it started working on large solar projects in 2010.

According to Blattner, the U.S. solar industry grew 43% in 2020, installing more solar panels across the country than any other year on record.

The US solar market is expected to quadruple by 2030.

The Best Solar Contractors List is compiled annually by Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers in the United States.

Solar companies in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked based on the number of kilowatts installed in the previous year.

Companies are grouped and listed by specific departments, markets and states.

