UK News Summary





Financial payments and apologies to Franklin Graham

Blackpool Borough Council and Blackpool Transport Services Ltd issued public apologies after a judge ruled that they violated human rights to freedom of expression when they removed a bus advertisement from an event featuring evangelical preacher Franklin Graham in 2018 (News, Dec. 6 April 9, 2019). It also caused a total of 109,000 financial damages to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Last week, Graham said the ruling was an important moment for Britain’s religious freedom. I thank God for the final outcome of this event and what it will mean for churches and Christians across England for years to come. The gospel of Jesus Christ must be proclaimed. My prayer is that this event encourages Christians to stand firm.

Association Announces First National Missionary

Under the patronage of St. Wilfried and St. Hilda, the Society appointed the first national missionaries. Father David DSilva SSC, Father of Scousby St. Leonard, and Scoussoff St. Luke, together, will assume the task part-time. The Society plans to appoint another person to fill the other half missionary positions. Rt Philip North, Bishop of Burnley, Mission Director, said the number one priority was to build and develop a Catholic mission network across the country to present great ideas for missions that Father Davids presented in Father James Malone’s book. divine innovation. This position was funded for two years by the Strategic Capacity Funding of the Archbishopric Council.

Gratitude to the widowed clergy of the Welsh Church

To commemorate the 90th birthday of the Association of Widows, Orphans and Dependents (WODs), the widows of all the deceased clergymen of the Welsh Church sent a thank-you card for their contribution to church life. The charity was founded by the Church of Wales on 16 July 1931 to help the family of a deceased clergyman in financial hardship. It grants approximately 100,000,000 grants annually, and also organizes pastoral support in each church in the six dioceses. Each parish has pledged to fund 500 people once it can safely hold the celebration. Ven. Archbishop of Margam. Charitable Vice-Chairman Peggy Jackson described it as one of the most unknown but valuable areas of business within the Welsh Church. To donate to WODS or for assistance, please email [email protected]

Free app launched to facilitate post-closing conversations

To address concerns about unlocking restrictions, Sanctuary UK has launched a new free app that offers conversational games. The game Together Again provides a series of questions and dialogue prompts to help users discuss issues they experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, their anxiety about unlocking, and their hopes for the future. Sanctuarys UK Director Corin Pilling said this week: You may be surprised at what you have to hear or say. The app also includes links to all Sanctuary mental health resources for organizations and churches and groups that provide emergency mental health support, as well as other information. You can download it from any common outlet. Hear an interview with Corin Pilling on the Church Times Podcast

Truro choristers raise enough to vaccinate 10,000 people.

Truro Cathedral’s CHORISTERS are celebrating raising 8434, well above the original 5000 target, which will help UNICEF deliver 10,000 Covid-19 vaccines worldwide. This effort is part of the Sing2G7 project, where more than 27,000 children from 31 countries have registered to sing Gee Seven, a song specially composed by Sir Tim Rice and Peter Hobbs (News, 14 May). The song was released as a single on all digital platforms and choir royalties were used for the UNICEFs Give the World a Shot VaccinAid campaign (News, 26 March). The 13-year-old Jacob choir sang a song and said it was unbelievable that they were able to vaccinate 10,000 people.

