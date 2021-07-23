United States At Another Turning Point As Delta Variant Leads To Rise In Covid Cases | US News





The United States is at another pivotal moment in this pandemic, as the increase in Covid-19 cases shows no signs of slowing down, driven by the Delta variant, and some hospitals are filling up, especially in areas with low vaccination rates, government officials warned Thursday.

The US government has not changed its mask-wearing guidelines, despite ongoing debates in the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over whether those who have been vaccinated should be formally invited again. to wear masks indoors to prevent spread.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said the Delta variant of the coronavirus is now spreading with incredible efficiency in the United States and that, compared to the original coronavirus strain that erupted in the United States in early 2020 , this variant is more aggressive.

It is one of the most infectious respiratory viruses we know of and have seen in my 20-year career, she said in a White House briefing Thursday, noting that the United States is not out of the woods.

Walensky cautioned: We are at another pivotal moment in this pandemic, with a further increase in cases and some hospitals reaching capacity in some areas.

The United States is far from the dire situation before vaccines became widely available, when repeated outbreaks of infections in 2020 pushed the United States’ death toll from the pandemic to above 600,000, the highest in the world.

But officials are starting to worry as new cases have continued to rise rapidly over the past two weeks and vaccination rates are stubbornly stuck just below Joe Bidens’ July 4 target of 70% of adults. Americans who have had at least one injection.

The Delta variant now accounts for more than 83% of new coronavirus cases in the United States. And Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, said there are some areas of the country where Delta accounts for more than 90% of new infections.

And if you look at recent seven- or 14-day case averages, for example, the cases have increased by about 195%. Hospitalizations are up 46%. And the 14-day average of deaths increased 42%, that’s not the direction we want it to be, Fauci told NPR News, adding: We need to do a lot better.

A smiling and unmasked Biden in May hailed a beautiful day and said if you are fully vaccinated you no longer need to wear a mask or practice social distancing.

But the US president is now urging eligible Americans who have not been vaccinated almost daily to be vaccinated, saying on Wednesday night that it was extremely important.

When Walensky was asked on Thursday if the official mask guidelines had changed, she said no.

Fully vaccinated people are protected from serious illness, she said, but added that in areas where the number of cases is high, vaccination rates are low and the Delta variant is increasing, you should wear a mask. if you are not vaccinated. If you are vaccinated, you get exceptional protection from the vaccine, but you have the personal choice to add additional layers of protection if you wish.

