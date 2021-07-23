Defense Secretary Reaffirms Britain’s Commitment to Indo-Pacific





The Indo-Pacific region is critical to our strategic interests. The UK is deepening and expanding its defense ties with key partners in the region to address changing global threats.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace MP said:

This week’s visit to the Indo-Pacific was a fantastic opportunity to engage with our Japanese, South Korean and Vietnamese partners and deepen our ongoing defense relationship.

Global Britain, exemplified by the deployment of the Carrier Strike Group, continues to work with partners in the Indo-Pacific region to address shared security challenges and changing global threats.

The Defense Minister also confirmed that the two offshore corvettes HMS Tamar and HMS Spey will be permanently deployed to support maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Carrier Strike Group will be arriving in Singapore soon and will be active in the Indo-Pacific region over the next few months.

This deployment is an implementation of Global Britain. Attack groups strengthen connections with key partners and help address global security challenges such as terrorism, regional instability, and hostile state and non-state actors. Combating these threats together with our partners in the Indo-Pacific region is critical to Britain’s security.

As announced by the Integrated Review in March, the deployment of the carrier strike group marks the beginning of a more sustained presence for the British Department of Defense in the Indo-Pacific region over the next several years, reaffirming a long-standing defense and security partnership and: like to build new partnerships. – A like-minded partner.

In Japan, the Minister of Defense met with Japanese Prime Minister Suga and Defense Minister Kishi. Relations between the two countries with Japan are closest in the last century. Both Britain and Japan have made long-standing efforts to maintain regional security and promote a unified approach to global issues. They also agreed to accelerate discussions between Britain and Japan on the development of subsystems for future combat aviation systems.

A three-year defense plan with Japan allows British forces to work in a much more integrated manner with the Japanese Self-Defense Forces. This will turn our strategic ambitions with Japan into a tangible reality.

Next, the Defense Minister visited South Korea, laid a wreath at the War Memorial of Korea with Defense Minister Seo Wook, and visited the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas. This visit served as a profound reminder of the need to continue working for the Korean War and peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The UK and South Korea continue to work together to challenge regional security threats, including joint and military exercises. The two countries also work closely around the world to address global humanitarian issues, such as peacekeeping missions and UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan.

Next month, the Pacific Future Forum will be held in Korea as well. The three-day event, held alongside the Republic of Korea on board HMS Queen Elizabeth, is an opportunity for policy makers and industry leaders to discuss defense, security and technology issues and promote free trade.

Finally, the Defense Minister visited Vietnam to pay wreaths at the Hanoi War Memorial and pay tribute at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. He then met with the Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, President Nguyn Xun Phc, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to discuss expanding bilateral defense engagement.

He also had the opportunity to meet the Vietnamese UN peacekeepers, delivered from South Sudan by British staff of Op TRENTON in 2019 after the construction of the Level 2 hospital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/defence-secretary-reaffirms-uk-commitment-to-indo-pacific The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos