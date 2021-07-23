Live Updates: Tokyo OlympicsExBulletin





Eddy Alvarez, shown here in a match last month, will be one of the US flagship bearers at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics. Mark Brown / Getty Images .

. Mark Brown / Getty Images

Mark Brown / Getty Images

TOKYO What do speed skating and baseball have in common?

American Olympian and flag bearer Eddy Alvarez. He won a silver medal in speed skating at the Sochi Winter Games in 2014, and competes on the US baseball team at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Otherwise, not much, as Alvarez joked in a recent interview, “I’d say the only connection is we’re going left. There’s really nothing quite like it about them.”

Alvarez, 31, was selected by fellow athletes to be the flag bearer for the opening ceremony on Friday, along with American women’s basketball legend Sue Bird. This will be Bird’s fifth Olympics.

Alvarez aims to become the sixth athlete to win a medal at the Winter and Summer Games.

Her Olympic dreams started with speed skating

Alvarez, a first-generation Cuban-American, began rollerblading in Florida at the age of five.

“I was walking the streets of South Beach and I was spotted,” he recently told Team USA. “Two ladies stopped my parents and said, ‘This kid has to try the sport of inline skating’, so I did and remember falling in love with it and the thrill of racing.”

He loved both skating and baseball as a kid in Miami, but years later, after a knee injury, he focused entirely on skating to try and make the Olympic team.

In 2014, he represented Team USA at the Sochi Winter Games in four events. Alvarez and his teammates won a silver medal in the 5,000-meter relay. The team missed gold by just a fraction of a second against the Russian team.

“When you’re so close to winning and you have to get on the podium and listen to someone else’s anthem, it just leaves a little bit of that bittersweet feeling,” Alvarez told the Miami Herald recently. “This trip is like a second chance.”

Upon returning from the Sochi Games at the age of 24, Alvarez began to carve his way into professional baseball as an infielder.

The White Sox accepted him into the team’s minor league system, where he spent five seasons before being traded to the Miami Marlins.

Last year, Alvarez made his major league debut.

American Eddy Alvarez (center) competed in speed skating at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi. Harry E. Walker / Tribune News Service via Getty Images .

. Harry E. Walker / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

This has given him some experience of playing without in-person spectators, which will come in handy during the Olympics.

“I have some experience with the fanless thing. Do I like it? Absolutely not. I absolutely hate it. At the same time, I understand the precautions they take; it’s always an honor to represent my country and the goal is always to bring home a medal, ”he told Team USA.

The stars lined up for Alvarez when baseball returned to the Games

Baseball is returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2008. It is a very popular sport in Japan, and the host country has successfully pushed for its inclusion. That meant the stars aligned for Alvarez to make his return to the Games.

His return is now extra soft. Alvarez was visibly moved when his coach told him he had been selected as the flag bearer, to the applause of his teammates.

“As you can probably tell, I’m extremely emotional right now,” he said in a video posted by USA Baseball.

In a later Instagram post he wrote: “I have to say this is more than just a personal accomplishment.”

“The meaning goes much deeper… It represents the American Dream,” Alvarez said. It honors his family’s sacrifice, he added, and “solidifies that the trip was worth all the time and the struggle.”

Six nations will compete in baseball at the Tokyo Games. The American team will play their first game next Friday, against Israel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/tokyo-olympics-live-updates/2021/07/23/1019575699/meet-the-u-s-olympic-flag-bearer-youve-probably-never-heard-of The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos