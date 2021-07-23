British defense firm Cobham begins bidding for competitor Ultra





Kobam PLC Update

Cobham, a private equity-backed British aerospace and defense industry group, has launched a £2.6 billion takeover bid for London-based engineering supplier Ultra Electronics.

The National Guard Group, which was turned private by US Advent International last year, has made a non-binding cash offer of £35 per share to its rivals, Ultra said Friday.

Bidding at a 42% premium to Ultra’s last closing price, the company’s share price rose 33% to £32.94 through Friday morning trading.

Shareholders will receive an interim dividend of 16.2p per share in September, with an offer of £28 per share in June.

The Board said the bid value meant “willing to make recommendations” to Ultra shareholders “subject to consideration of other terms and arrangements and a satisfactory resolution”.

This included “Setting up safeguards for the benefit of Ultra’s stakeholder groups”.

The group added that “Cobham has indicated to the Board that he is willing to provide the UK Government with appropriate measures related to national security”.

Cobham must formalize the bid by August 20th.

The two groups are suppliers of parts for the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft and the F-35 fighters that will be deployed on the Royal Navy’s two new aircraft carriers.

Cobham’s interest in Ultra comes in the wake of a flood of deals signed by a group of private equity funds to acquire some of the biggest names in the UK stock market.

Cobham was acquired by Advent earlier last year for £4 billion.

Advent has since sold a significant portion of its business, leaving Cobham, one of the UK’s most historic aerospace groups, without manufacturing facilities in the UK.

The breakup has been criticized by the Cobham founder’s family.

Nadine Cobham, the son of Alan Cobham, the founder of late husband Michael Cobham, who ran the company, told the Financial Times this month that Advent had “dismantled most of the company and sold its parts.”

This week, Ultra announced that orders in the six-month period through July 2nd had reached a “record” of £1.3 billion through contracts with the US Army, while pre-tax profit increased 55% to £46.2 million.

CEO Simon Pryce said the company’s “strong first half demonstrates the benefits of Ultra’s strategic realignment as an agile player in a growing market”.

