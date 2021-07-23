Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium to host the United States Men’s National Team for World Cup qualifying





AUSTIN (KXAN) Q2 Stadium, home of Austin FC, will be the site of a World Cup qualifying game between the United States Men’s National Team and Jamaica in October.

The October 7 game in north Austin will be the first time the US men’s team has played in a World Cup qualifier in the state of Texas.

The Q2 stadium is quickly becoming a hotspot for the country’s biggest football events. The United States Women’s National Team played the first-ever match at Stadium Q2 during an exhibition against Nigeria in June. Austin will host one of two CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals on July 29.

The game will be USMNT’s fourth of 14 games in the final round of the CONCACAF qualifying round.

What has happened in Austin over the past two years is extraordinary, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a press release. It’s amazing how the city has embraced the sport, the world-class facilities they’ve developed and, most importantly for us, the atmosphere the fans create in the stadium. This is precisely the kind of environment we need for our home World Cup qualifiers, and I know it’s something our players appreciate and appreciate.

The USMNT’s all-time record against Jamaica is 17-3-8 with another meeting between the two teams coming later this week in Arlington, Texas. The United States and Jamaica meet in the Gold Cup quarter-finals on Sunday evening, July 25.

The game will be televised on ESPN and the Univision family of networks, with the start time to be announced at a later date, according to a statement.

How to get tickets?

US Soccer expects strong demand for tickets, which means it will use a weighted draw for the October 7 game.

According to the release, US Soccer Insider members and Austin FC membership members will be eligible to enter the draw. US Soccer says it will provide more information on the tickets “in the next few days.”

