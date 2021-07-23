COVID-19: UK economic rebound slows sharply as pandemic takes a toll | business news





The UK’s economic recovery has slowed sharply, in part due to the “pingdemic” that isolates workers, according to major business surveys.

A “flash” estimate of private sector activity in July showed the weakest expansion since March as UK businesses struggle to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

According to the IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), the figure of 57.7, which separates growth and contraction, fell from 62.2 in June.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

COVID-19: UK food shortage concerns

The impact of COVID-19 quarantine on staff availability and severe raw material shortages were among the factors contributing to the recession.

Supermarkets and transporters say recent labor shortages have made it more difficult to restock shelves and ship goods, and some factories are also struggling to keep up with production.

Chris Willamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, said: “In July, the UK economy’s recent rapid growth was stifled by the rise of virus infections that have curbed customer demand, disrupted supply chains and caused widespread staff shortages.” said. over the view”

The economy is recovering in recent months after a pandemic lockdown dampened business activity over the past year and sparked the worst annual GDP collapse in three centuries in 2020.

The UK is expected to experience its biggest rebound since World War II in 2021, according to forecasts, but recent survey figures show a decline in sentiment as optimism about the business outlook hit a nine-month low.

Data shows that staycation is driving consumer spending, demand for business services is growing, and a strong order book for manufacturers shows some highlights.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

BoE governor said recovery was ‘thankful’ but relatively weak in the long run.

But elsewhere, business disruptions have slowed orders, some companies have reported a decline in consumer confidence due to the pandemic, and others are still struggling with Brexit-related exports.

Meanwhile, employment growth was the slowest since March and costs soared at the fastest pace since the survey began in 1998, driven by higher wages, higher shipping costs and higher prices from suppliers.

The report found that, although apparel and other non-food sales declined according to official figures, retail sales returned to growth in June thanks to food and beverage demand during Euro 2020.

The recently released monthly GDP data for May shows that growth is already slowing after the first surge at the beginning of the year as the economy recovers from the effects of the recent lockdown.

“The sharp drop in the overall PMI in July is further evidence that the recovery is faltering,” said Gabriella Dickens, UK chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-economic-rebound-slows-sharply-as-pingdemic-takes-toll-12361895 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos