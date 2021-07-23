UNC psychology student heads to Olympics as part of U.S. rhythmic gymnastics team





UNC sophomore Camilla Feeley ends her rhythmic gymnastics career on a high as a member of the U.S. team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

After dedicating the last 15 years of her life to sports, the 21-year-old will hang up her ribbons to focus on her studies at UNC, where she hopes to earn a degree in psychology.

Feeley was first captivated by rhythmic gymnastics when her mother took her to open gyms in her home state of Maryland. In one of those open gyms, she saw Julie Zetlin, who would be representing the United States in rhythmic gymnastics at the 2012 Olympics, training. Young Feeley knew then that she wanted to become a rhythmic gymnast.

I saw her training and I was like Oh my God mom, can I do that please? Feeley called back.

Feeley’s mother, Pamela, recognized her daughters’ immediate interest in sports and decided to enroll her in classes.

It captured her heart as soon as she saw it, Pamela Feeley said.

Rhythmic gymnastics became Feeley’s whole life soon after. Holidays and family reunions have been sacrificed for a busy training schedule and travel to competitions. Before finishing elementary school, she traveled abroad to show her skills in rhythmic gymnastics.

Over the years, the Feeley family have moved several times to try new teams for their daughter, wanting to give her the best opportunities. In eighth grade, she was attending an online school, which allowed her to better keep up with her increasingly busy life. That same year, the family moved permanently to Illinois, home to the U.S. National Rhythmic Gymnastics Team. But this life was never chaotic for Feeley, that was what she loved.

Honestly, it wasn’t really a decision I made like, now I’m going to do it professionally, Feeley said. It just happened and I went.

Artistry was what mattered most to Feeley in his sport. In fact, being part of the Olympic team was never necessarily his end goal. Feeley said she thought about it as she watched her teammates go to the Olympics over the years, but for the most part she continued rhythmic gymnastics because it was her passion.

Her passion was really in artistic expression, said Pamela Feeley.

Feeley has spent most of his career as an individual gymnast, only recently transitioning to a group environment. She said being a member of a band is drastically different, as the members have to adapt to each other to play in unison.

The United States National Team trains daily from 9 a.m. to noon, then from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Her teammate Liza Pletneva said Feeley often sticks around after those long training sessions to work on her skills.

Feeley has trained with this team every day since arriving in 2019. Even during the pandemic, training continued on Zoom. But the whole practice was worth it, Feeley said, as his team qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in June at the Pan American Championships in Rio de Janeiro. This will be the first Olympic Games that the United States has qualified in both individual and group.

It was amazing, Feeley said of qualifying. My whole team and I were in a hotel in Brazil at the time. We all found out we were going to the Olympics and burst into tears because so many years of hard work in gymnastics and finally our dreams came true.

Pletneva shared similar feelings about the intimate experience with his teammates.

It was honestly something out of a dream, Pletneva said.

No career can last forever, and for Feeley, the Olympics are the perfect time to say goodbye. She and her team hope they can perform two Tokyo-specific routines to end Feeleys’ career before she returns to UNC.

I want to go ahead and go to college and leave this part of my life behind, Feeley said. I think I closed the chapter well.

