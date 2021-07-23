Electric Vehicles: UK Government Calls to Avoid Desert Charging | automotive industry





The UK competition authority has urged the government to intervene in the EV charger market to prevent charging deserts and increase availability in underserved areas outside London.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) also said it has begun an investigation into the dominance of Electric Highway, a supplier in the fast-charging network of highway gas stations.

Electric vehicles are an important part of the UK plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 as part of efforts to mitigate the climate crisis, and the government has announced that it will ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030 by 2020.

But the industry has long argued that solving the chicken and egg problem requires much greater public investment. Some consumers delay buying electric vehicles due to poor charger availability, but charger companies are reluctant to invest until enough consumers buy them. .

According to projections cited by the CMA, the public charger network will need to expand at least tenfold by 2030, from the current 25,000 to 280,000 to 480,000 public charging points. A quarter of 8m in the UK cannot have a charger installed in their home.

But a study by regulators published on Friday found that Britons faced a zip-code lottery to access public chargers. There are 1,000 street chargers across the UK outside London, but 4,700 within the capital.

The CMA said the government should accelerate investment in fast charging networks, provide more funding and support to local authorities to invest in charging networks, and make it easier and cheaper for businesses to connect new chargers to the power grid. Governments should also consider targeting additional funding on highways in more remote areas, regulators said.

In addition, Electric Highway, a subsidiary of private energy company Gridserve, has expressed serious concerns about providing a network of highway rapid chargers. Electric Highway has exclusive agreements with Roadchef, Moto and Extra, highway service providers responsible for around two-thirds of UK highway gas stations.

The CMA is concerned that these measures will increase barriers to entry for other charging station operators and risks undermining the government’s 950 million fast-charging fund that invests in congested route charger infrastructure.

Gridserve said in a statement that its chargers conform to the CMA principle, which is already open to all.

Our focus is on finding ways to address concerns raised by the CMA. This allows us to maintain momentum and continue to deliver fast, net-zero charging infrastructure plans and investments.

Dale Vince, founder of energy company Ecotricity, which sold its Electric Highway network to Gridserve in June, said: We didn’t interfere with the electric vehicle charging market created 10 years ago to start the electric vehicle revolution in the UK.

The CMA also warned of possible subscription traps for accessing fragmented point-of-charge payment systems. Only 9% of public charging stations have a contactless bank account payment option, in stark contrast to gas stations that are almost universally open to all drivers without having to sign up for an account.

CMA CEO Andrea Coscelli said: “Some areas are going well and the UK network is growing, but it’s clear that there are much bigger hurdles to overcome in others like motorway gas stations and street charging.” said. .

As we approach a ban on new gasoline and diesel car sales by 2030, action is needed now to address the zip code lottery issue of electric vehicle charging.

The UK auto industry has supported calls for urgent action. Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said governments need to make recharging as simple and accessible as refueling.

This means dramatically increasing the number of charging stations, especially on residential streets and rural areas, making sure they are reliable and simplifying the way drivers pay, he said.

The Ministry of Transport has designated 1.3 billion as funding for the new charging infrastructure. A spokesperson said: We welcome the CMA report and will carefully consider the findings and recommendations because we want charging points to be accessible, affordable and safe.

