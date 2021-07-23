KPMG has been criticized for unacceptable bank audits by UK regulators.





accounting update

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest and be the first to receive Accountancy news.

KPMG has been criticized by UK accounting regulators for its “unacceptable” failure to meet the standards required by bank audits for the third year in a row.

The Big Four accountants were selected along with smaller firms BDO and Mazars in the Financial Reporting Council’s annual review of audit quality conducted by the UK’s top seven auditing firms.

Overall, of the 103 audit samples reviewed by Watchdog, 29% found improvement or significant improvement, slightly better than last year’s 33% figure. The rest were in the upper categories and were considered good or needed only limited improvement.

FRC CEO Sir Jon Thompson said, “These results show some improvement over last year’s results, but these improvements are minimal and significant changes are still needed to meaningfully improve audit quality.”

KPMG, which has large bank clients that includes Barclays, received the worst scores from the top four accountants, with only 59% of audits being in the top category.

The FRC highlighted “significant weaknesses” in the KPMG audit process for the company’s expected credit loss, financial instrument valuation, and settlement and clearing account testing.

Awaiting the results of an audit investigation into bankrupt outsourcing company Carillion, KPMG was fined £4m in 2019 and an additional £3.5m in the same year for failing to audit its Co-op Bank. BNY Mellon’s account.

“Given the systemic importance of banks to the UK economy, the FRC will closely monitor KPMG’s actions to ensure that the findings of the investigation are processed in a timely manner,” the regulator said.

Other Big 4 companies have improved their scores from last year. PwC scored 80% and Deloitte and EY each reviewed 79% of the audit from cover to cover.

Of the 80 Big Four audits reviewed, 21 were considered for improvement. Only one of these, done by KPMG, was rated as requiring significant improvement.

The FRC reviewed a total of 22 KPMG audits and said the remaining 8 needed improvement.

The FRC did not disclose which audits were tested, but said it focused on high-risk audits, such as companies in high-risk sectors, or those where financial difficulties or governance weaknesses were identified.

Cath Burnet, Head of Audit at KPMG UK, said: “Audit quality is our top priority. . . The score reflects our commitment to audit quality and our commitment to improving quality.”

Acknowledging the need for improvement, she defended the company’s bank audits “strong” and said the FRC did not question the audit comments.

As the 6th largest auditor in the UK, Grant Thornton scored the highest of the top 7 companies, with 86% of the work meeting the required criteria.

The review reserved special criticism against Grant Thornton’s fellow contender firm BDO, where more than half of the audited audits fell below the required criteria, and Mazars, where three out of seven audits reviewed reviews requiring improvement or significant improvement.

The FRC said it expects the two companies to take further steps to improve the quality of their audits.

suggestion

The findings highlight the challenges small contenders to the Big Four face in gaining market share while maintaining high standards in audits.

BDO added 250 auditors, a 14% increase over the past year, and has won several FTSE 250 orders to solidify its position as the biggest contender to the Big Four. Mazars has also expanded its auditing practices.

BDO’s audit director Scott Knight said after audit quality was “an absolute priority” and received the highest score in a recent review. The company was “very disappointed” with the results and “worked hard to address specific results”.

David Herbinet, director of audit at Mazars, said his company was disappointed with the findings and is addressing the issues identified by the FRC.

Both BDO and Mazars said they have invested in improving audit quality.

The figures were released two weeks after a sweeping reform of the audit sector and government consultations on corporate governance rules ended.

The auditors were under public scrutiny for failing to raise red flags prior to the failures of high-profile companies such as Carillion, Thomas Cook and Patisserie Valerie.

The FRC itself has faced criticism for oversight by auditing firms and is expected to transition to an audit, reporting and governance body, a tighter regulatory body with more powers.

Thompson pointed to steps taken by regulators to reduce conflicts of interest, such as separating the Big Four’s auditing work from its tax and consulting departments by 2024.

Friday’s findings follow the FRC’s investigation last month into midsize firm Saffery Champness’s 2019 audit of Greensill Capital. PwC is also under investigation into the audit of Wyelands Bank, which is owned by British entrepreneur Sanjeev Gupta, one of Greensill’s biggest clients.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/fedd96fc-780d-4ddb-85c2-6d41dc2025ab The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos