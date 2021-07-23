The United States weighs on Chinese imports of Iranian oil





DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) – The United States is considering cracking down on sales of Iranian oil to China as it braces for the possibility that Tehran will not resume nuclear talks or take a tougher line whenever it does. it will, a US official said.

Washington told Beijing earlier this year that its main goal is to restore compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and, assuming a quick comeback, there is no need to punish Chinese companies violating US sanctions by buying Iranian crude, he said.

This position is changing given the uncertainty over when Iran could resume indirect talks in Vienna and whether new Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi is willing to resume where talks ended on June 20 or demands a fresh start. .

The US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Iran – which has said it will not resume talks until Raisi takes over – has been “very troubled” about his intentions. Read more

“If we are back in the JCPOA, then there is no reason to sanction companies that import Iranian oil,” the US official told Reuters, referring to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action under from which Iran limited its nuclear program in exchange for easing economic sanctions.

“If we are in a world where the prospect of an imminent return to JCPOA seems to fade, then that posture will have to adapt,” he added.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Washington was planning to strengthen the enforcement of its sanctions against Iran, especially against China, which received an average of 557,000 barrels of Iranian crude between November and March according to Refinitiv Oil Research. Read more

Chinese refiners are the biggest importers of Iranian oil. Reuters reported Thursday that Chinese logistics company China Concord Petroleum Co has become a central player in the supply of sanctioned oil to Iran and Venezuela. Read more

The fact that US officials are hinting at a possible crackdown could be a veiled threat that Washington has the means to demand a price from Tehran, said Robert Einhorn, analyst at the Brookings Institution.

“It’s probably to send a signal to Raisi that if the Iranians don’t really want to come back to the JCPOA, the US has options and there will be costs,” Einhorn said.

The reaction from Beijing, whose relations with Washington are strained on issues ranging from human rights to the South China Sea, will depend on whether it blames Iran or the United States for the stalemate in the talks. , did he declare.

WAITING FOR THE NEW PRESIDENT

An Iranian official said he was in the hands of Iran’s supreme leader when talks resumed, suggesting it could happen when Raisi takes over on August 5 or a few weeks later. He also said it was not clear whether Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi would stay.

“We have to wait for the new president to take office and decide whether he wants to change the nuclear team or not. It looks like Dr Araqchi will not be changed, at least during the handover period,” he said. responsible on condition of anonymity. .

A second Iranian official said Raisi and his nuclear team insisted on starting from scratch and refused to resume talks where they ended in June.

“They want their own terms and conditions and they have more demands like keeping the 60% enrichment or the advanced centrifuge line and not dismantling them as Washington demands,” he said.

Uncertainty is forcing the United States to consider new approaches, even though U.S. and European officials have said there are no good options for relaunching the JCPOA. Read more

“If … we were to conclude that the talks are dragging on and that we do not know whether they will lead to a positive outcome, then of course we will have to take a fresh look at our application of sanctions, including against them. Chinese entities that were buying Iranian oil, ”the US official said, declining to predict the timing of any decision.

“It’s not … in black and white,” he said. “We will get there depending on how long it takes Iran to come back and what posture it takes if it does come back and when.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minnesota and Parisa Hafezi in Dubai; Additional reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Mary Milliken and Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-weighs-crackdown-chinas-import-iranian-oil-2021-07-23/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos