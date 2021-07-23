UK government opens floodgates to covid variant, lawmakers warn | covid





Lawmakers from several party groups have warned that they are opening the floodgates for a new version of Covid, after the government revealed a sharp decline in the proportion of positive tests being analyzed for the mutation among people arriving from red-listed countries.

NHS testing and tracking data analysis was performed at the Library of Congress commissioned by Layla Moran, Chairman of the National Congress Group on Coronavirus (APPG).

The results show that there were between 1,769 and 1,827 positive tests from people entering the UK from Red List countries in the three weeks through March 17, of which somewhere between 63% and 68% were sequenced to determine the relevant mutation. I did.

In contrast, it is estimated that between 445 and 507 positive tests have come from people who entered the UK from a Red List country in the three weeks to 30 June, with a rate between 12% and 33%.

Moran said these figures are truly surprising and ridicule the UK government’s claim to be a global leader in genome sequencing. He added that the rise in beta mutations in Europe should sound a warning to governments.

But instead, ministers are dismantling our defenses against the virus and opening the floodgates for new strains, she said.

The beta variant was first discovered in South Africa and also in the UK, but failed to take off. However, fears of increasing strains in France and its territories have prompted the British government to announce that even those fully vaccinated in France must continue to be quarantined for 10 days.

Analysis of the APPG also found a drop in the sequence of positive test results for people who entered the UK from amber list countries over the same period. It is estimated that there have been between 1,641 and 1,767 positive tests from people entering the UK from amber list countries in the three weeks through March 17, of which between 57% and 71% have been sequenced. However, over the three weeks through June 30, numbers were between 1,388 and 1,536, but only about 3% to 20% were sequenced.

Moran said he doesn’t seem to have learned an important lesson from the failure to prevent the delta strain from taking root in the UK. The government must urgently rectify this scandal and strengthen the sequencing of test results before a more dangerous strain of coronavirus gets through the internet.

Prof. Francois Balloux, director of the UCL Genetics Institute, said positive tests, especially test sequences from incoming travelers, are important tools for monitoring the evolution of virus populations and flagging new strains of concern.

So, I have to admit, I’m a bit surprised to assume that this rate is correct, since the rate of positive cases in inbound travelers who were sequenced in June was relatively low, he said.

But Ravi Gupta, a professor at the University of Cambridge, a co-member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), which advises governments, suggests that the decline is not cause for concern in the UK’s current situation. .

Ideally, imported infections would be sequenced, he told The Guardian. However, he added: Given the current spread of the immune-evasive and highly contagious Delta mutation, we believe the risk is low for now, as it is unlikely that a new mutation will overtake Delta.

A government spokeswoman said the UK is a world leader in genomics, with more than 600,000 positive Covid-19 samples being sequenced during this pandemic.

“Our top priority has always been to protect the public,” he said, “and a vaccine program combined with a strong border system minimizes the risk of new strains circulating in the UK.”

We take all concerns about our approach to protecting the UK from mutations very seriously and are investigating the content of this report.

