In the United States, economic activity is still cooling in July – IHS Markit survey





People shop at a street fair near Times Square in New York, United States, July 11, 2021. REUTERS / Jeenah Moon / File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) – US economic activity grew at a moderate pace for a second consecutive month in July amid supply constraints, suggesting a slowdown in economic activity after what should have been a robust second quarter.

Data firm IHS Markit said on Friday that its US composite PMI output index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to a four-month low of 59.7 from 63.7 in June. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the private sector.

Businesses are grappling with raw material and labor shortages, which are fueling inflation, in the aftermath of the economy reopening after severe disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey findings are consistent with economists’ view that growth will slow after picking up in the second quarter, thanks to massive fiscal stimulus.

Even with weakening government money, the economy remains supported by strong demand, with households accumulating at least $ 2.5 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic. The labor market recovery is also gaining ground and wages are rising as companies compete for workers.

But the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is causing a resurgence of new COVID-19 infections in parts of the country with low vaccination rates, could cause consumers to be more careful.

“While the second quarter may therefore represent a peak in the pace of economic growth according to the PMI, the third quarter still looks encouraging,” said Chris Williamson, chief economist at IHS Markit. “Short-term capacity issues remain a concern, limiting output at many manufacturing and service companies while pushing up prices as demand outstrips supply.”

The government is due to release its second quarter gross domestic product snapshot next Thursday. Growth estimates converge around an annualized rate of 9.0%. The economy grew at a pace of 6.4% in the first quarter.

The IHS Markit flash services sector PMI fell to 59.8 from 64.6 in June, slowing further from May’s record. Economists polled by Reuters were forecasting a reading of 64.8 this month for the service sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity.

Companies reporting a slowdown in activity cited labor shortages and difficulties acquiring shares. According to the survey, some companies have reported reluctance on the part of customers due to significant increases in selling prices. Companies pass on the higher production costs caused by the scarcity of raw materials and workers to consumers.

The government announced last week that consumer prices rose the most in 13 years in June, while producer prices accelerated. Read more

There are, however, signs that inflation is nearing its peak. The measure of prices paid by survey service firms slipped to 72.1 from 74.2 in June.

While activity in the service sector slows, the manufacturing sector continues to grow. The survey’s flash manufacturing PMI hit a record high of 63.1 from 62.1 in June. Economists had predicted that the sector index, which represents 11.9% of the economy, would drop to 62.

A measure of new orders received by factories rose and manufacturers reported that unfinished work continued to pile up even as hiring resumed. Suppliers continued to struggle to deliver inputs on time.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/us-business-activity-cools-further-july-ihs-markit-survey-2021-07-23/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos