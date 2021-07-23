Scientists are wary of whether a decline in UK Covid cases is a trend | covid





With the recent decline in new daily cases of COVID-19 reported in the UK, some scientists hoped the UK could peak the wave, while others say the decline could be a mirage.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, based on swabs collected from randomly selected households, one in 75 people in the UK community became infected with the coronavirus in the week ending July 17th. This is an increase from 1 in 95 last week. The survey also showed increased levels of infection in Wales and Northern Ireland, but the trend in Scotland was unclear.

However, if you test once based on the case data and often show symptoms, you can draw a different picture. On Friday, 36,389 new Covid cases were reported in the UK, down from 39,906 the day before, and the number of cases decreased for the sixth straight day from 54,674 reported on July 17.

The decline has led some to be cautiously optimistic. Professor Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in California, tweeted about the figures on Thursday: This could be the best Covid news today, with a prayer hand emoji showing a new case in the UK. Start descending.

But, as is often the case with this pandemic, it will take time for things to become clearer.

Dr Mike Tildesley of the University of Warwick, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (SPI-M), said he couldn’t say whether the recent decline in cases means the tide is starting to change. We need to see a trend and if this continues next week, he said. Now it could be a mistake.

The key is two to three weeks before the effects of the COVID-19 deregulation on July 19 and the effects of vacations start to appear in the case. Many schools in the UK are only closed on Fridays.

While deregulation is expected to boost the spread of the coronavirus, vacations could lead to reduced transmission as well as testing. However, returning to school in September could increase the number of infections as the majority of children are not eligible for the vaccine.

And there are other factors, including Euro 2020. There are indications that large gatherings for games may have fueled the rise in infections.

Given that the final was on July 11, a peak and decline around the next four days is consistent with reports of such infections in the next four to five days, said Professor Rowland Kao, an epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh. . It also contributes to Spi-M. Then what we see is possible [event] And a more sustained ascent may follow.

Another factor has to do with immunity. A document released by Spi-M on Friday 14 July showed signs of slowing growth in the northwest of England, but what ONS data suggests has since turned to a downtrend. Antibody prevalence data suggesting that herd immunity caused a downtrend.

But Kao said there may be factors that have a more lasting impact than football in England. This may be enough to signal more, especially if the proportion of individuals with natural or vaccine-induced immunity is rising, and people are more aware of the need for ongoing personal action to control COVID-19 than modeling predicted. He told The Guardian that there is a continuing decline, at least in some parts of the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/23/scientists-cautious-over-whether-fall-in-uk-covid-cases-is-a-trend The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

