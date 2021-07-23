UK supermarkets demand payment from suppliers due to lack of drivers | retail





Asda, Tesco and Sainsburys are demanding additional payments from some suppliers to cover the increased costs after widespread shortages have forced them to raise their delivery drivers’ wages.

In this letter from The Guardian, Asda wrote that it demands a 5% increase in shipping payments from suppliers using the collection service and denounces the nationwide shortage of HGV drivers.

The UK’s third-largest supermarket, recently acquired by the billionaire owner of gas station business EG Group and private equity firm TDR Capital, said it needed help to handle a 12% increase in driver costs in some areas.

Asda said: Passing costs on to suppliers is a last resort, but problems in the logistics industry remain unresolved and as a result we are working closely with our supply partners to change the rates we offer for this service. do.

Asdas’ request for the supplier followed Tescos’ demand to increase the supplier’s shipping cost by nearly 18% at the end of last month. Sainsburys has asked some suppliers to increase their shipping costs by 2.9% starting October 3, without explaining why.

In a detailed letter first reported by the Grocer Trade Journal, Asda denounced a shortage of delivery drivers mixed with Brexit, which has affected European drivers’ right to work in the UK, and the Covid-19 pandemic that has limited intersections. – Traveled across borders, sent many drivers home, and suffered prolonged closures, tax changes and lack of testing facilities.

We will continue to incur additional costs and we will have to recoup some of these additional costs while dealing with all these problems we face, the company wrote to the suppliers.

UK Logistics, which represents cargo owners, including supermarkets, estimates there is a shortage of 90,000 HGV drivers, including some 25,000 from the European Union who have returned home since Brexit. In addition, we have a backlog of 25,000 truck driver’s license applications.

Ged Futter, founder of Retail Mind Consulting, said supermarket demand is likely to lead to higher costs for shoppers at the end of the year. This is opening the door to inflation, he said. He said prices for shoppers could rise by 5% to 10% by the end of the year.

Futers’ comments reflect the views of Ian Wright, CEO of the Food and Drink Federation, which represents businesses throughout the food supply chain. He said earlier this month that food prices would rise to mid-single digits by the fall due to the workers’ war over a mix of Brexit and the coronavirus.

The government is speeding up the HGV licensing process to get more drivers on the road. It also extended legal working hours and allowed the company to deliver late at night or early in the morning. However, the transport group said these measures did not completely solve the driver problem. The problem is exacerbated by the rise in COVID-19 cases and the relevant notifications from the NHS testing and tracking app directing workers to quarantine.

The logistical network’s absence rate is estimated at around 8%, much of which requires workers to self-quarantine, but retailers and transporters say the problem is much worse due to the lack of drivers.

James Bielby of the Federation of Wholesale Distributors said payroll costs have risen by at least 10% and as much as 20% in some locations as businesses struggle to attract new drivers.

