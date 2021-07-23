Caroline Kennedy: Biden to appoint Caroline Kennedy as US ambassador to Australia





Kennedy, the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, served as Ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration. She is a longtime friend, ally and donor of Biden who endorsed the president’s candidacy early in the campaign and spoke last summer at the Democratic convention.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment, saying more ambassadors would be announced when the verification process and notification to host countries was completed.

Kennedy’s appointment to Australia reflects the high priority the Biden administration places on the Asia-Pacific as it deals with an increasingly assertive China in the region and on the world stage. The United States and Australia share a close trade relationship and a strong military relationship, fighting side by side in all major conflicts since World War I. The two countries are also members of the “Five Eyes” alliance, an intelligence-sharing agreement between English-speaking democracies. from the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

If confirmed, Kennedy would come to the post with region-specific prior experience. A graduate of Harvard University and Columbia University Law School, Kennedy served as Ambassador to Japan from 2013 to 2017 as a member of the Obama administration.

In Tokyo, Kennedy worked on military and commerce, among others, and became the second United States Ambassador to attend an annual memorial service marking the United States atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

Kennedy’s previous experience includes work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the New York City Department of Education, as well as working with his family’s foundations. She has edited best-selling books on American history, politics and poetry, and has co-authored two books on civil liberties.

Reflecting Biden’s close relationship with the Kennedy political dynasty, Caroline Kennedy is the second family member he has appointed to hold a diplomatic post. The president chose the widow of the late Senator Ted Kennedy, Victoria, to be his envoy to Austria.

Biden spoke about the central role the family has played in his own political career, referring to the inspiration he felt as a young man watching an Irish Catholic American, John F. Kennedy, win the White House. Biden also shares the experience of a deep family tragedy with the Kennedys.

Born in 1957, Caroline was only 5 years old when her father was murdered in 1963. Her uncle Robert Kennedy was murdered in 1968 and her brother, John F. Kennedy Jr., died in a plane crash in 1999 .

In 2009, praising Ted Kennedy, Biden spoke about the debt he owed the late senator – both to help him get elected and to help him get to Congress, where he served for over 30 years.

Shortly after his election to the Senate in 1972, a car accident claimed the lives of Biden’s wife and daughter and seriously injured his two young sons. At a memorial for Ted Kennedy in 2015, Biden told the family that without Ted Kennedy’s support he would have given up on his political career.

“It is almost certain that I would never have been sworn in as a United States Senator without your father, your father’s encouragement,” Biden said, recalling that he had not turned up for his oath and that he hadn’t wanted.

“I didn’t show up on the day I was to be sworn in. It was your father, your father, who, along with Mike Mansfield, sent the Secretary of the Senate to a hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, to be sworn in with me. my boys, ”Biden recalls, adding that when he got to Congress, Kennedy“ treated me like a little brother ”.

