US-Owned Cobham Imminent Acquisition of British Defense Company Ultra | Ultra Electronics





British chemist with 1830s roots in Boots Nottingham was the first FTSE 100 company to go private when it was acquired in 2007 for $11 billion.

Still holding the record for the largest private equity purchase in the UK, the deal was backed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) and is now led by billionaire Stefano Pessina, chairman of the pharmacy chain.

Boots had 9 billion in debt as part of a leveraged buyout, with KKR and Pessina putting in their own cash of 2.5 billion and borrowing the rest from investment banks. Within days of closing the deal, Alliance Boots paid the holding company $1.55 billion in dividends, but a spokeswoman at the time said the money remained with the company and had not been paid to the new owners. The cost of dealing with the debt pile in the first few months was estimated at $65 million per month.

The deal forced the group to relocate the headquarters of its holding company Alliance Boots to Switzerland, a decision that was criticized for generating £1m in tax revenue from the UK, but a decision the company rejected because of tax cuts. Boots headquarters remain in Nottingham.

The company was eventually sold to Walgreens, the largest US drugstore chain based in Delaware, in a $15 billion ($0.8 billion) transaction completed in 2014. It was previously estimated to have acquired 214 million shares (estimated $11.5 billion) in Walgreens as part of the sale.

DebenhamsDebenhams was acquired in 2003 by a consortium of private equity funds TPG, CVC Capital and Merrill Lynch for $1.7 billion.

The officers appointed to oversee Debenhams were tasked with increasing sales and profits while cutting costs. That meant re-collateralizing some stores to save on borrowing costs, selling 23 stores to British Land for 495m in 2005, and then re-leasing them on expensive leases of up to 35 years. Proceeds were paid out to private equity investors.

The chain also began regularly discounting items to move unsold inventory, which has been criticized for dragging the brand down the market.

The three made a huge return on their $600 million investment, borrowing most of the money used to close the deal.

Even though they owned the company less than three years ago, they raised a dividend of 1.2 billion, and critics say they profited from a quick flip of buying publicly traded companies cheaply, then taking on debt and making huge profits. The company, which was in debt of $100 million when it went private, had soared to $1 billion in debt by the time it returned $3 billion to the stock market in 2006.

Analysts said Debenhams failed to generate enough returns to reinvest in the business in a weakened state, which ultimately led to the company’s closing earlier this year.

EMIEMI was the world’s fourth largest record label and largest music publisher when Guy Hands’ private equity fund Terra Firma acquired the company in 2007 for $4.2 billion. For the deal, you promised to owe it.

The private equity house owns Abbey Road studios and transforms EMI, which was then home to artists such as Kylie Minogue, Norah Jones, Iron Maiden and Coldplay, into an asset-rich company that needs to significantly cut costs and shift its focus from creating music hits to managing them. explained. music rights. It continued to make major changes to senior management and announced that it would lay off 2,000 of its 5,600 EMI employees by early 2008.

Meanwhile, the Hands company found it more difficult to meet the loan terms set by Citigroup, and Terra Firma said those terms became more burdensome when the bank collapsed in 2008. As the company’s financial troubles worsened, in November 2009 EMI was at odds with the UK pension regulator, which eventually ordered it to pay 200 million to its employee retirement plans.

A month later, Terra Firma filed a lawsuit against Citigroup, raising the EMI sale price, implying that there were other parties interested in the company before the sale. However, the jury found that Hands was not deceived into paying an inflated price for the business. Hands started and abandoned a second 1.5 billion lawsuit against Citigroup six years later, claiming that he personally lost $200 million in the deal.

Hands handed over control of EMI to Citigroup’s bankers in 2011 after failing to pay off debt. EMI eventually split and sold its recorded music unit to Universal in 2011 for $1.2 billion and its music publishing division to Sony for $2.3 billion ($1.7 billion) in 2018.

