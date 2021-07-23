U.S. firefighters turn to AI to fight fires





Angels

Last summer, when Will Harling was the captain of a fire engine trying to control a wildfire that had broken out in the Klamath National Forest in northern California, passed a firebreak and s’ was rushed to his hometown, he received a frustrating email.

It was a statistical analysis by Oregon State University forestry researcher Chris Dunn predicting that the spot where firefighters built the firewall, on top of a ridge a few miles outside of town , had only a 10% chance of stopping the fire.

They had spent so many resources building this unnecessary break, said Mr Harling, who heads the Mid Klamath Watershed Council and works as a wildland firefighter for the local Karuk tribe.

The clue showed he didn’t stand a chance, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a telephone interview.

The Suppression Difficulty Index (SDI) is one of many analytical tools that Dunn and other experts in firefighting technology are creating to bring the latest advancements in firefighting. machine learning, big data and forecasting to the world of firefighting.

As climate change and deficiencies in forest management create more intense and deadly forest fire seasons, firefighting resources are increasingly stretched.

Researchers like Dunn hope their tools can help alleviate that pressure by ensuring scarce fire resources are deployed as efficiently as possible.

Mr Dunn said that so far firefighters in half of the national forests have used a popular analytical tool he helped develop, called Potential Operational Boundaries (PODs).

It combines the know-how of local firefighters with advanced spatial analyzes to help teams plan where to start a fire before it even starts.

The tool overlays a number of statistical models such as SDI on a map of an area so that fire managers and communities can plan their lines of control and plans of attack in advance.

You’ll never take the personal element away from fighting fires, said Brad Pietruszka, fire manager in the 1.8 million acre San Juan National Forest who has been using advanced analytical tools like PODs since 2017.

But people make bad decisions under stress, they can’t analyze all of this data on their own. It’s about reducing uncertainty and helping firefighters make better decisions.

Data hungry

For decades, firefighters have relied on analytics to predict the possible behavior of fires, drawing on a range of data from weather conditions to satellite images of potential fuels and historical fire behavior.

Now advances in computing and artificial intelligence (AI) mean they can increasingly rely on predictive technologies to boost their own knowledge.

When I was first asked if we could use artificial intelligence to fight fires, I said: No way. There is too much uncertainty, recalled David Calkin, a longtime researcher with the US Forest Service (USFS).

But then I thought: what if we have a research program to go in that direction?

By combining machine learning with years of research, fire analysts like Mr. Calkin and Mr. Dunn are building models that add layers of data to the institutional knowledge of local firefighting teams, explained Rick Stratton, USFS fire analyst.

Firefighters don’t see much, their careers are short, but now we can model thousands of man-made seasons and pull all kinds of information, said Mr Stratton, who runs an online dashboard that allows officials fires to see the scans of their land in real time.

We couldn’t have done it 15 years ago. We didn’t have the computing power.

One of the more complex tools developed by researchers in recent years is the Potential Control Locations (PCL) algorithm, which uses machine learning to suggest where firefighters should place their control lines during a fire.

It’s very data-intensive, explained Dunn. It takes into account distances from roads, where there are ridges and flat terrain, the type of fuel present on the ground, and it also samples historical fire perimeters.

Armed with an alphabet soup of PCL, SDI, POD and other analysis tools, firefighters receive crucial help deciding where to direct their efforts during increasingly out-of-control fire seasons, said Pietruszka.

More and more regions are facing a lot of fires and the competition for firefighting resources is really extreme, there are just not enough people, he said.

We need to know what to do with our limited resources, that’s the promise of these tools.

Man and machine

Dunn and the other experts point out that these models work best when paired with human knowledge and when people living in areas prone to forest fires understand the process.

One of the exercises they encourage communities to do before the fire season is to map local priorities, Mr Dunn said.

This includes deciding which locations should be defended against fires at all costs and which areas may be exposed to fire to help brighten up the landscape to ensure that future fires are less intense.

Chris Chambers, a fire chief in Ashland, Oregon, saw how it goes on the ground.

He has spent the last few months mapping the grass and dry brush around the city and incorporating this data into Mr Dunns’ models, which in turn have helped him identify areas of controlled burning, where to build. defenses and where to deploy resources when fire breaks out.

In the past, I would just print a map and write down all the places I wanted to try to get fuel out, he said.

Mr. Chambers plans to distribute detailed maps showing the various clues to temporary fire crews who arrive each wildfire season.

As this year’s fire season breaks out in the western United States, USFS researcher Dr. Calkin is continuing his research program, hoping to produce information on everything from where planes should drop fire retardants the way elite firefighting teams disperse in a blaze.

Still, he is concerned about the long-term viability of these tactics.

The Catch-22 is, when you model, all you have is historical data, he said. And as climate change creates a new future, it can become increasingly difficult to model what you don’t know.

This story was reported by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

