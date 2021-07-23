Yellen wants debt limit raised by August 2, US may need ‘extraordinary measures’





Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday warned Congress that her department will have to take “extraordinary measures” on August 2 to prevent the U.S. government from defaulting if lawmakers fail to strike a deal to raise or extend the cap on the government. debt.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Yellen warned lawmakers that the Treasury Department would suspend bond sales in late July, the route through which the United States finances its debt obligations. .

After August 2 and unless a debt limit agreement is reached, the Treasury will begin to take “extraordinary measures” to pay off Congress’ legal and financial obligations, a temporary solution that allows the secretary to operate government accounts additional for several weeks.

“The period of time during which extraordinary measures may last is subject to considerable uncertainty due to a variety of factors, including the challenges of forecasting U.S. government payments and revenues in the coming months, exacerbated by the increased uncertainty. in payments and revenue related to the economic impact of the pandemic, ”Yellen told Pelosi in a letter.

The message between the Secretary of the Treasury and the Speaker of the House is a required formality if the outstanding debt of the United States approaches its statutory limit. While extraordinary measures have been taken in the past to avert a default, it’s unclear how long Yellen’s emergency capital will last in the face of unprecedented stimulus efforts triggered by the Covid-19 crisis.

While the United States has never defaulted on its debt, recent history shows that getting uncomfortably close to it can create chaos. In 2011, the refusal of House Republicans to pass an increase in the debt ceiling led to a downgrade of the US sovereign credit rating that upended financial markets.

Economists say a default, while extremely unlikely, would be a catastrophic event and pose a significant threat to several sectors of the U.S. economy.

When asked about Yellen’s letter, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stressed that the communication had to be taken in context and noted that similar letters had been sent to previous administrations.

The letter is “standard practice for Treasury secretaries when a debt limit is going to be reimposed,” Psaki said on Friday afternoon. “During the previous two administrations, the Secretary of the Treasury sent nearly 50 letters to the Hill on the debt limit, some of which were very similar in wording, requests and updates to this letter. “

Despite the administration’s calm, it is virtually certain that Congress will cross the August 2 deadline, with Democrats and Republicans stuck on several key pieces of legislation. Perhaps most noticeable is that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., remains far from a compromise on a trillion-dollar physical infrastructure deal.

House Democrats insist they will not pass legislation to improve the country’s roads, bridges, broadband and waterways without separate legislation inspired by the President’s Families U.S. Plan Joe Biden to support workers’ paid leave, labor education and other programs.

For his part, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Told Punchbowl News earlier this month that he “can’t imagine a single Republican” voting to raise the debt limit. amid Democrats “free for all to tax and spend.”

CNBC’s Kevin Breuninger contributed reporting.

