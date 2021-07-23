UK: RSF surprised by Interior Ministry’s proposal to reform official secret law





RSF’s response to the advice focused on the crucial need to include defenses of the public interest in reform bills that the Department of the Interior has so far chosen not to actively support. The RSF also warns of the potential to misclassify media activity as hostile activity and espionage, and sentence journalists, media sources, whistleblowers and publishers to up to 14 years in prison.

It is true that the official secret law is overdue for reform, but what the Ministry of the Interior is proposing is surprising. Not including defense of the public interest would increase the risk that journalists, sources, and others could face threats of up to 14 years in prison simply because they do their job. This is a regressive measure that has no place in modern democracy. Rebecca Vincent, RSF’s Director of International Campaigns, said, “We urge the Department of the Interior to ensure that all future legislation will protect journalism and freedom of the press, rather than increase the level of risk.

The RSF previously responded to similar advice from the Legal Council in 2017, along with the English PEN and Index on Censorship, and strongly advocated the inclusion of defenses in the public interest that the Legal Council included in its follow-up recommendations.

In response to current consultations, the RSF also noted the need to see worrisome proposed measures in the context of a series of regressive movements that have undermined the UK’s press freedom climate in recent years and have made it increasingly difficult for journalists to do their jobs. emphasized. In particular, including the adoption of the threatening Investigatory Powers Act in 2016,

The full RSF consultation response can be downloaded below.

The UK is ranked 33rd out of 180 countries in the RSF 2021 World Press Freedom Index.

