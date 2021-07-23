U.S. businesses and municipalities assess vaccination warrants as New York mayor calls on businesses to demand vaccines.





The New York mayor warned on Friday that coronavirus vaccine warrants, including one for indoor dining, may be needed to encourage more residents to get vaccinated to help fight the spread of the Delta variant. .

As the variant fuels epidemics among the unvaccinated across the United States, local governments and private organizations are grappling with whether to put such mandates in place.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he wanted to consider requiring vaccination for people to participate in certain activities indoors, such as eating in restaurants, and forcing more city workers to get vaccinated or test regularly. He also encouraged private employers to demand that their workers get vaccinated. It was not immediately clear whether Mr. de Blasio had the power to enact broader restrictions for the general public.

City officials have tried to convince residents to get vaccinated themselves, he said in a radio interview on WNYC, but voluntary efforts alone are no longer working and just over 41 % of the city’s population has yet to receive a vaccine, according to city data.

I call on all employers in New York City, including our private hospitals, to move immediately to some form of tenure, said the mayor, who announced earlier this week that the city’s public hospital system would require that employees get vaccinated or tested once a week. based.

Mr de Blasios’ comments came as several organizations, including various hospital systems, schools, the city of San Francisco and professional football, took action to demand vaccinations.

The National Football League announced a sanction on Thursday that will ideally encourage players to be vaccinated. Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a note to the 32 teams saying players who refuse to receive a Covid-19 vaccine may risk their teams losing matches if they test positive and cause an epidemic.

While the league has not officially required players to be vaccinated, tough penalties are the firmest stance the football league has taken on the vaccine during the pandemic, and it makes life harder for the unvaccinated. .

The vaccines remain effective against the worst outcomes of Covid-19, including the Delta variant, and experts say breakthrough infections in vaccinated people are still relatively rare so far. But the average rate of inoculation across the country has declined by more than 80% since mid-April, and less than half the country is fully vaccinated, according to federal data.

Dr Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently warned it was becoming an unvaccinated pandemic and the United States had reached a tipping point.

Nationally, new cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain at a fraction of their devastating winter peaks. But the increase in cases has led to a sharp rise in hospitalizations in parts of the country where people have been slower to get vaccinated, a predicament that experts hoped they could avoid as people who contract the infection tend to be younger and healthier.

Hospitalizations tend to increase in 45 states and some health centers in parts of the Midwest, West and South are struggling. Florida recently had the highest number of hospitalizations for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Biden administration pursued several strategies to get more people vaccinated, and as that pool has shrunk, has focused on more personalized efforts to reach those who haven’t received a vaccine.

All three vaccines for the United States are available under Emergency Use Clearance from the Food and Drug Administration. President Biden said this week he expected the FDA to give final approval for the Covid-19 vaccines soon, possibly as early as the fall, although he said he was not intervening. not in the decision of government scientists. Many healthcare professionals have been pushing for final approval, which they believe could help increase vaccine uptake. Mr Biden has so far been reluctant to accept warrants for vaccines or masks despite calls from some public health experts that requiring people to get vaccinated is the only way to ensure that more a large part of the population is vaccinated.

Understanding the state of vaccination mandates in the United States

White House press secretary Jen Psaki again rejected the idea of ​​a national mandate to take the vaccine on Friday, saying it was not the role of the federal government to force that choice on people. people.

There will be institutions, there will be private sector companies and others that will make decisions about how to keep their communities safe. It is certainly appropriate, Ms Psaki said.

But so far Mr Biden has refused to encourage vaccination warrants. The president did not order the military to be vaccinated, nor did the president state that federal workers would be required to be vaccinated as a condition of their employment.

The administration’s reluctance reflects the belief that the Conservatives would view such a move as a big government move that could make more people resist being shot.

Now local and state officials, sports leagues, businesses, and school and hospital systems must determine whether they will demand that people be vaccinated.

Indiana University faced a lawsuit after instituting a vaccine requirement, but on Monday a federal judge ruled his tenure could stand. And many hospitals and health systems across the country have instituted mandates, from academic medical centers like Yale New Haven to large chains like Trinity Health, a Catholic system with hospitals in 22 states.

We believed that the vaccine can save lives, said Dr Daniel Roth, clinical director of Trinity. These are preventable deaths.

San Francisco announced in June that it plans to require its 35,000 employees to be vaccinated, once a coronavirus vaccine receives full FDA approval. But earlier this month, the city ordered city workers in high-risk settings like nursing homes and prisons to get vaccinated by September 15, whether or not the vaccines are fully approved at that time. -the. Exemptions for religious and health reasons will be allowed, but they will have to take other precautions.

Reed Abelson and Dan Levin contributed reporting.

