British Airways is struggling to cope with the new burden of bureaucracy brought about by Brexit, which adds to the problem for an industry upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Charter and cargo airlines have complained of little support from the government after their businesses have been hit hard by the new need to apply for permits when flying to EU countries.

The pilots also said their licenses have “seriously devalued” since the most recent trading relationship began in January.

Scottish airline Loganair CEO Jonathan Hinkles has called the Brexit deal “terrible” for British Airways. “The more you look, the worse it gets.”

From 1 January, airlines operating irregular flights will have to apply for a permit in individual EU member states to land in an EU member state, a process that can often take several days.

The new requirements will not affect major airlines operating pre-planned itineraries. Instead, it attacked a network of smaller airlines, including Loganair. Many of these businesses rely on short flights across multiple countries, such as moving manufactured parts for supply chains.

Several airlines said they suffered significant business losses while waiting for a permit, and EU competitors often argued that they did not have to wait for a permit from UK authorities.

Ministers are working to secure agreements with EU countries on seasonal passes for temporary flights and additional flight rights for cargo travel, but the industry has been disappointed with their progress.

British airlines met Aviation Secretary Robert Court at the end of April and said they had been lobbying for a new deal that would help smooth the process, but had yet to hear from the government.

“The impact of Brexit on our cargo business has made it a very difficult environment for us to run our business,” said Andy Green, CEO of Jota Aviation. “Many airlines and airlines are expressing real concerns, but nothing has changed in particular or materially.”

Transport said it was “leading engagement” with EU member states “to ensure British airlines operate to and from the EU with minimal administrative requirements”.

Loganair and Jota Aviation relied on flying without permission, citing the Mystic Sky Treaty signed in Paris in 1956 to circumvent the new Brexit rules.

Green said he made some “simple” exchanges with aviation authorities when he tried to fly without a permit, but he thinks this is the only way to keep business going.

“If we have a legal mechanism to make money, we will. The fact that it is politically inconvenient is not something I made.”

British pilots are equally sad. About 3,500 pilots this month wrote a letter to Transport Minister Grant Shopps complaining about the “inequity and disparity” in the EU trade agreement.

While UK license holders will no longer be able to fly EU registered aircraft without a long and expensive transition, the UK will recognize EU licenses for two years from January 2021, creating a “one-way” relationship at the expense of UK pilot jobs. According to the pilots’ union Balpa,

One pilot fired from Norwegian Air’s cutback was unable to get a job flying aircraft across Europe, and another refused to work in the UK because Ryanair now requires a European license, the union said.

“The value and usefulness of a British pilot’s license has been severely diminished,” Balpa said.

The government met with Balpa at the end of June to further discuss the matter, considering it likely to negotiate new amendments to the trade agreement to ensure bilateral approval of the pilot’s license.

