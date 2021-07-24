Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day One Event Schedule, Highlights, Team GB Activity, UK Start Time, How To Watch, TV Channels





NS

A year behind schedule, the Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off Friday night when Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic torch during a heartbreaking opening ceremony.

Everything you need to know ahead of the first day of the competition, where over 20 sports will be played…

Day 1 Highlights

The biggest draw on Saturday is the men’s cycling road race, which will be Gerint Thomas’s last chance to win Olympic glory.

The 2018 Tour de France winner crashed for gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and this time around, the ghost will hopefully rest.

read more

The British four-man team consists of Thomas, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Adam Yates and Simon Yates, joined by Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar.

British interest begins almost immediately with the rowing qualifiers as Helen Glover and Polly Swann compete in the women’s pair right after midnight.

Team GB Women’s Soccer Team is back in action against host Japan. After beating Chile 2-0 in the opening match, England secured their place in the round of 16 with a victory.

As the tennis tournament kicks off, Andy Murray begins his Olympic title defense against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the men’s singles.

Toyko 2020 Olympics: Team GB Olympians Arrive

Team GB Tennis

heather watson

Shevon Clark

Shevon Clark

Charis Artingstall and Lauren Price

Lauren Price

Andy Murray and brother Jamie

James Guy and Adam Petty

Adam Petey

Helen Glover and Polly Swan

Getty Images

Matilda Hodgkins Byrne, Hannah Scott, Charlotte Hodgkins Byrne, Lucy Glover

Getty Images

Heather Watson also starts a singles campaign, and Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury and Jamie Murray and Neil Skupski play in doubles. Wimbledon champions Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty are also in the works.

The swim starts in the pool and Olympic and world champion Adam Peaty will start defending his title in the men’s 100m breaststroke qualifier with his training partner James Wilby, who is betting another medal.

England will compete in the men’s 4x100m individual medley qualifier led by Max Litchfield, the world’s fifth fastest swimmer in the UK Trials. There is also a women’s 4x100m individual medley qualifier.

It is the day of the men’s artistic gymnastics preliminary round. Britain’s men are led by two Rio gold medalists, Max Whitlock.

Elsewhere, Team GB’s men’s hockey players kick off an Olympic campaign against South Africa.

It is highly likely that the first Olympic gold medal will come in shooting with the women’s 10m air rifle final. Team GB’s Seonaid McIntosh could be mixed for a medal.

Three-man basketball is played on the court with one hoop, making its Olympic debut. Latvia and Serbia are one of the favorite countries for the men’s tournament.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Opening Ceremony Opening Ceremony – Olympic Games: Day 0

Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Jill Biden wear masks before the opening ceremony.

Reuters

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (left) waving next to Emperor Naruhito during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Full/AFP via Getty Images

OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING

AFP via Getty Images

Full/AFP via Getty Images

What medals are available?

Cycling (Men’s Road Race)

Fencing (Women’s Epee, Men’s Saber)

Judo (women -48kg, men -60kg)

Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Rifle, Men’s 10m Air Pistol)

Taekwondo (women -49kg, men -58kg)

Weightlifting (women -49 kg)

first day schedule

0300-1015: Cycling, Men’s Road Race

1100-1330 Swimming, Men’s 100m Breaststroke Qualification, Men’s 4x100m Individual Medley Qualification, Women’s 4x100m Individual Medley Qualification

1130: Women’s Soccer, Japan vs England

GB women’s soccer team, Chile win 2-0 in opening match

/ Getty Images

1030-1415: Men’s Hockey: England vs South Africa

03:00-12:00: Tennis, singles and doubles round 1

How to see the first day

TV Channels: The BBC broadcasts the best action live on terrestrial TV for free, from 12:10 a.m. to 5:40 p.m.

Eurosport also has rights to the game in the UK, starting at 12:20 am and going live all day.

Live Streaming: Anyone who pays a TV license fee can stream the action live via BBC iPlayer. Eurosport subscribers can stream events through Eurosport Player.

Roku users can watch iPlayer or Roku streaming devices or Roku powered TVs.

You can also follow all activities live with the Standard Sports blog…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/sport-olympics/tokyo-olympics-day-one-schedule-highlights-brits-in-action-uk-start-time-how-to-watch-tv-channel-b947423.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos