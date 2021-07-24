US military strikes Shabab fighters in Somalia





WASHINGTON The US military carried out a drone strike against Shabab fighters in Somalia on Friday, the second attack in a week since the Biden administration suspended such military action against Qaeda’s branch in East Africa when she took office six months ago.

The targeted Shabab fighters were attacking Somali forces in the Galmudug region in northern Somalia, near Qeycad, said Cindi King, a Pentagon spokeswoman. The attack hit Shabab fighters and equipment in a military operation led by the Danab, an elite US-trained Somali commando, and other Somali government soldiers, according to a government statement Somali.

As it did after the drone strike on Tuesday near Galkayo, slightly north of the latest attack, the Pentagon said its Africa command authorized the airstrike to defend Somali Allied forces that had been attacked as American military trainers advised them from a distance.

US forces are authorized to conduct strikes in support of partner forces designated by the Combatant Commander under the 2001 AUMF, Ms. King said, referring to the military force authorization passed by Congress after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

The Biden administration placed new limits on drone strikes outside active war zones when he took office on January 20, to give him time to develop a permanent policy. The Trump administration has established general rules for strikes in particular countries and has delegated powers to commanders on the ground as to when to carry them out, but strike proposals are now generally channeled through the White House.

Ahead of Tuesday’s attack, the White House had rejected a handful of requests from the Military Command for Africa to carry out drone strikes against Shabab targets in Somalia because they did not meet new standards.

Citing operational security, Ms King declined to provide further details on Friday’s strike, including why Africa Command suddenly came to the aid of Somali allies under fire after a six-month hiatus.

The recent end of the rainy season in the country has allowed Somali forces backed by the United States to go on the offensive against Shabab fighters in parts of the country, military officials said, who acknowledged that advisers Americans had intervened from afar when their charges caught fire and claimed victims.

Under the orders of President Donald J. Trump, most of the 700 US troops based in Somalia to advise and assist Somali military and counterterrorism forces were withdrawn in the final weeks of his administration and sent to nearby Kenya and Djibouti. .

A bipartisan group of senators criticized the Biden administration’s justification for the airstrike earlier this week. It’s time to eliminate the questionable legal justifications relied on by administration after administration for acts of war like this, said Senators Christopher S. Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut, Mike Lee, Republican of Utah and Bernie Sanders, independent from Vermont, in a statement.

Senators on Tuesday unveiled legislation that would dramatically reduce presidential war powers, a long-term effort that nonetheless reflected a growing interest by lawmakers in reasserting congressional prerogatives over war and peace.

