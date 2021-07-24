



The first day of the official Olympic Games starts tonight. Here is the full schedule and key events to watch.

The men’s road race, which starts at 3am, is run on a course “which could have been designed for a British team”, their head coach said.

The tennis tournament also starts tomorrow and both Andy Murray and Heather Watson will be on the court.

Judy Murray writes today that tennis deserves Olympic status, but could be improved in one simple way.

Meanwhile, James Cracknell thinks about the tension that fueled his Sydney Olympic rowing glory and why he ignored Tony Blair.

Big vacation: UK airports face the busiest weekend of the year.

The busiest weekend of the year for airports and airlines, marking large departures to Europe’s vacation hotspots, as the school summer break begins. Heathrow Airport is expected to welcome 128,289 passengers over the weekend and more than 66,000 passengers are expected to visit the terminal on Saturday alone. This comes as the number of people infected with Covid-19 continues to rise across the UK. In the UK, there are an estimated 34 million people infected with the virus last week. Here’s how to navigate this weekend’s holiday rush and read this Q&A on what happens if you get tracked and tracked before your vacation. Meanwhile, the former Minister urged that quarantine exemptions be accelerated from August 16 amid the ‘pandemic’.

TV reporter rubbing mud on body from flooding

Itinerant journalists love to get caught up in the stories they cover in the field, but one German presenter may have gone too far. RTL’s 39-year-old reporter Susanna Ohlen was suspended after she smeared mud on her face and clothes as she covered horrendous floods across the country to give viewers the impression she was involved in rescue operations. After applying mud to herself, Ms Ohlen released a news package at the North Rhine-Westphalia flood site entitled “RTL Presenter Susanna Ohlen Helps Bad Mnstereifel”. Watch her get caught in the video.

The Lock’s End: Front Page Readers’ Thoughts

Thank you for sharing your thoughts on life after ‘Freedom Day’. Your responses were pleasant in many cases and thought provoking in others. We hope you enjoyed reading it, and we have published dozens more here.

“Nothing has changed. I don’t think my family can visit restaurants, theaters and stores because my 15-year-old daughter has severe asthma and allergies caused by the virus and she hasn’t been vaccinated. Vaccinations and husband Thank you and my elderly relatives, but the freedom is that our daughter has been vaccinated and Covid is safe.” Rachel Whitehouse, 50, St Albans

News Briefing: Today’s Essential Headlines

Giggs in court | Former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs is accused of kicking his ex-girlfriend on the back and throwing her naked in a hotel bedroom. These allegations form part of a pattern of control and coercion behavior for Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020. Read the accusations against him.

Worldwide: Asia moves away from Chinese jab

Southeast Asia is reducing its reliance on the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine, which is turning to rival injections in some countries, amid concerns about vaccine efficacy as delta mutations sweep the population. Public doubts about Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines against highly contagious mutations could hit China’s vaccine diplomacy efforts in local backyards. Read on for more details.

Friday interview

‘Sometimes I don’t want to get out of bed’

