CDC monitors potential exposure to Monkeypox in the United States





July 23, 2021

While public health officials monitor the contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 across the United States, the CDC is also monitoring a possible outbreak of another monkeypox virus.

More than 200 people in 27 states are being monitored for possible exposure after coming into contact with an American who contracted monkey pox in Nigeria before traveling to Texas earlier this month, according to STAT News.

So far, none of the people being tracked are considered to be at high risk and none have contracted the virus.

The traveler made an overnight flight from Lagos, Nigeria to Atlanta, Georgia on July 8, then took another flight to Dallas on July 9. On July 15, the patient attended an emergency room at a Dallas hospital and was diagnosed with monkey pox, STAT reported.

State health officials and the CDC are monitoring people seated within 6 feet of the traveler on the overnight flight, flight attendants, passengers who used a particular bathroom on the plane, those who cleaned the bathroom after the theft and some family members who interacted with the person in Dallas.

The risk of spreading monkeypox on planes and at airports is believed to be low, as travelers had to wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and monkeypox is spread primarily through respiratory droplets, according to the CDC.

Monkeypox comes from a virus that looks like smallpox. It was first discovered in 1958 when outbreaks occurred in colonies of monkeys held for research in Africa, according to the CDC. The disease is usually mild and causes less severe illness than smallpox, but can be fatal in about 10% of cases.

However, [fatality] rates may be higher in people with weakened immune systems, the CDC wrote.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a peculiar smallpox-like rash that develops all over the body. including the palms of the hands and the soles of the feet.

First detected in humans in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970, monkey pox usually occurs in remote areas of central and western Africa. It was last detected in the United States in 2003, according to the CDC, when 47 confirmed and probable cases were reported in six states: Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.

