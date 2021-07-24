UK Weather: Weather Service Issues Warning for Thunderstorms and High Winds as Heat Ends | UK News





The UK heat wave is set to come to an abrupt end this weekend as torrential rains are forecast across the country and weather warnings for thunderstorms and strong winds have been issued.

According to RAC, an estimated 6 million leisure trips are expected between Friday and Sunday to help people make the most of summer.

However, the record-breaking days are expected to end with strong winds and thunderstorms expected in parts of the country.

Image: Friday weather advisory. Photo: National Weather Service Image: Saturday weather advisory. Photo: Meteorological Agency

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow weather warning for a storm from late Friday to midnight Sunday for parts of South England, Wales and the Midlands.

The yellow warning for winds is in effect Friday from 3pm to midnight, stating that gusts are likely to drive the car to camping or caravans.

Ferry service may also be delayed, and coastal areas may see large waves and sea spray with winds of up to 55 mph.

Image: Sunday weather advisory. Photo: Meteorological Agency

Thunder showers are expected throughout Saturday and especially Sunday, which can be widespread and intensive in the area.

Some areas can get up to 50mm of rain per hour on Saturday, while some areas can get up to 100mm of rain on Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology said there is a risk of flooding, lightning, hail, road closures and hazardous driving conditions.

Sunday’s yellow thunderstorm warning could extend to East Anglia and affect Suffolk’s Latitude Festival.

This weekend around 40,000 music fans are on the grounds of Henham Park for a festival that is part of the government’s event research program. In other words, fans must show that they have been vaccinated twice or tested negative for the virus.

For those living in the northern regions, the weather will be more stable this weekend and temperatures will be warmer.

Image: Festival-goers at the Latitude Festival in Henham Park on Friday

“This yellow rain warning comes as temperatures are expected to drop in many areas over the weekend,” said David Oliver, the National Weather Service.

“Torrential rain with thunder in some areas, moving from the southwest to Saturday late Friday.”

Image: People enjoy the weather on Bournemouth Beach in Dorset earlier this week.

Record-breaking temperatures follow, with the Meteorological Agency issuing a first-ever heat warning for parts of central and southern England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Temperatures at London’s Heathrow Airport hit an all-time high of 32.2 degrees Celsius.

Things changed on Tuesday as eastern England experienced heavy rain and hail storms.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

Huge hail penetrates the greenhouse roof

Nevertheless, the high temperatures continued.

Wales recorded a record high of 31.2C in Gogerddan on Thursday, and Scotland also recorded an all-time high of 29.3C in Threeve.

Meanwhile, the hot 31.4C experienced in Armagh at 3:20pm on Thursday is the highest recorded temperature in Northern Ireland and is likely to break again on Friday.

And a second heat wave may come along the way.

The Bureau of Meteorology had expected an unstable start to August, but said mid-month high pressure would “dominate” leading to “above average temperatures”.

The long-term forecast says: “We expect warmer-than-average, drier-than-average weather to return for most of the UK by early August”

“By mid-August, confidence is a bit lower, but things are most likely to change.

“Above-average temperatures continue to signal most of the time, and it will probably get very hot or hot from time to time in the south.”

