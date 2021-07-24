Authorities Warn of Race to Delta Variant as US Cases Rise | Coronavirus pandemic News





New cases of COVID-19 are increasing in parts of the United States and around the world with low vaccination rates as the highly infectious Delta variant spreads rapidly, prompting further warnings from US government officials.

As long as this virus is out there anywhere, replicates, is going to see more variants, and those variants are going to come back and bite us like it already was with Delta, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. TV interview Friday. .

As we continue all efforts to get all Americans vaccinated, we are also engaged in the world, said Blinken, who will travel to India next week where he will discuss expanding vaccine production, told the MSNBC media.

The United States has distributed 60 million doses of the vaccine to other countries over the past month and plans to purchase 500 million doses to ensure that we are doing everything we can to win this race against the variants, a Blinken said.

The Secretary of State’s warning comes as local communities in the United States begin to see deadly outbreaks of Delta variant COVID-19 cases that are infecting more young people and even affecting people who have been vaccinated. Israel announced on July 22 that it was renewing restrictions on coronaviruses due to the Delta variant.

The Delta variant was first detected in India and acquired the mutation in the spike protein, called K417N, which is also found in the beta variant first identified in South Africa.

The Delta variant is more aggressive and much more transmissible than strains that previously circulated, Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters in a White House briefing on July 22.

It’s one of the most infectious respiratory viruses we know of, and that I’ve seen in my 20-year career, Walensky said, urging Americans who haven’t been vaccinated to get vaccinated.

The United States has vaccinated 162 million people and 97% of new hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are among the unvaccinated, said Jeffrey Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator.

It is clear that many other countries are seeing an increase in the number of cases due to the more transmissible Delta variant, Zients told reporters at the White House.

Fears that the spread of the Delta variant would slow the US economic recovery caused a massive sell off on Wall Street for the first time since mid-2020, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 726 points, or 2.1%, on the 19th. July.

Alarms sound in the United States about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus as a woman wearing a mask walks past a mobile COVID-19 test van in New York City on July 22 [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

In the United States Congress, Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise, the second Republican in the House of Representatives, received a first dose of the vaccine after resisting for months.

With the Delta variant getting much more aggressive and seeing another spike, it was a good time to do it, Scalise told the New Orleans Times-Picayune newspaper.

Raising more alarms in Washington, DC, two aides to President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who had previously been fully vaccinated, were infected with COVID-19.

Hospitals in hot spots across the United States are reaching capacity limits as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Summer camps across Texas have closed and sent children home as the Delta variant spreads.

In Galveston, Texas, more than 150 cases of COVID-19 were linked to an outbreak in early July at a church-affiliated youth camp, health officials told local media. Of these, 20 cases were breakthrough cases, meaning those infected had been vaccinated.

In Alabama, a state with some of the lowest vaccination rates in the United States, Governor Kay Ivey has attacked people who refuse to be vaccinated, according to local media.

Hospitalizations have increased 216% in Alabama since July 1, according to CDC data.

People are supposed to have common sense, said Ivey, a Republican who refused to impose masks. It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated people, not the common people. It’s the unvaccinated who let us down.

Cases are increasing in Europe

COVID-19 cases have increased in major Swedish cities, with the most contagious delta becoming the dominant variant in Europe, health officials said on Friday, although they added that nationwide infection levels remained weak, the Reuters news service reported.

Sweden reported 1,855 new cases of COVID-19 last week, a 24% increase from the previous week. About a quarter of the new cases were linked to travel abroad, the health authority said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/23/officials-warn-of-race-against-delta-variant-as-us-cases-surge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos