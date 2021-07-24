Main emissaries: Canada and the United States are “coordinated” on the reopening of the borders – even if they are not synchronized





There has been a tremendous amount of information sharing and coordination, and it continues to be, Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s Ambassador to the United States, said on a webcast hosted by the Wilson Centers Canada Institute. But coordination doesn’t mean you’re going to do the exact same thing and indeed from the very beginning we haven’t done the same.

Countries put the restrictions in place in March 2020 to slow Covid-19. But as vaccination rates rise, families separated from loved ones, business leaders and lawmakers have called on governments to reopen overland crossings to non-essential travel.

The Frontier’s Wish: Hillman’s comment was in response to the moderators’ question. Is this a coordinated move because it looks a bit like Canada is ahead of the United States here? asked moderator Christopher Sands, director of the Canadian Institute.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden pledged in their February roadmap to take a coordinated approach to lifting public health restrictions at the border.

The conversations: Hillman noted that throughout the pandemic, US rules allowed Canadians to travel to the United States, while Canada restricted travel and flights at land borders.

Coordination is about sharing information, it’s about making sure we can implement as smoothly as possible. Did, she said. But we are both committed to making decisions based on science and expert advice, and they are our experts. Our science, our experts, our country, what is happening to us on the ground. And the United States is doing the same.

Arnold Chacon, acting charge d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa, said at the event that he agreed with Hillman’s comments and added that cross-border consultations are still ongoing. .

We continue to review our travel restrictions and any decision to reopen travel will be guided by our public health and medical experts, Chacon said. We take this very, very seriously, but I think we were in a good position and the trajectory is very promising.

Hindsight: This week’s U.S. border decision frustrated U.S. lawmakers and business leaders who called for a faster reopening.

Perrin Beatty, President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, specifically referred to the Biden-Trudeau commitment in his February roadmap.

Less than five months later, Washington appears to have lost its copy, Beatty said in a statement. It is difficult to see how allowing fully vaccinated Canadians into the United States poses a threat to public health when travel within the United States is unrestricted. The Government of Canada must put pressure on the American administration to reverse its policy.

The American Explanation: The Biden administration said its decision to expand the measures was due to the continued transmission and spread of Covid in the United States and around the world. The Department of Homeland Security also cited the Delta variant as a factor.

What’s next: White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday that Biden receives regular briefings from task forces exploring how to reopen the United States to international travel, not just for the tourism but to reunite families.

Psaki also asked a question about what can be learned from Canada, where after a slow start the vaccination rate has overtaken the United States. More than 60 percent of eligible Canadians are now fully immunized, compared to about 50 percent in the United States.

With Canadian numbers set to rise further, the White House may learn more about cross-border vaccine comparisons.

“First of all, I would say 162 million Americans are now vaccinated,” Psaki said. “This is certainly a positive step. We are the first to say and we have been saying for a long time that it is not enough. We need to make sure that more people and more communities are vaccinated.”

Psaki added that the United States is the world’s largest supplier of vaccines to the global community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/23/canada-us-border-reopening-500709 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos