Gap Pfizer COVID jabs boost antibody levels: UK study | coronavirus pandemic news





An Oxford University study found that longer intervals between Pfizer vaccinations lead to higher overall antibody levels.

A UK study found that longer intervals between Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccinations resulted in higher overall antibody levels than shorter intervals, but antibody levels did not persist long after the first dose.

A study led by Oxford University could help inform vaccination strategies against delta variants. The delta strain reduces the effectiveness of the first dose, although two doses are still protective, and one author said the 8-week interval in the UK is sweet. Battle with Delta.

What we found was that, on average, the shorter the dosing interval, the lower the antibody. Susanna Dunachie, professor of infectious diseases at Oxford University and co-lead investigator of the study, told Al Jazeera.

However, since this was at the population level, the first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are very good at eliciting an immune response, and don’t worry if you get the Pfizer vaccine at short intervals. vaccine.

The authors emphasized that in a study of 503 health care workers, one of two dosing schedules produced robust antibody and T cell responses.

During the longer dosing interval, neutralizing antibody levels against the Delta variant were poorly induced after a single dose and not maintained during the pre-second dose interval, the study authors said.

After two doses of vaccine, neutralizing antibody levels were 2-fold higher after longer dosing intervals compared to shorter dosing intervals.

Neutralizing antibodies are thought to play an important role in immunity to coronavirus, but this is not the full picture, and T cells also play a role.

The study showed that overall T cell counts were 1.6-fold lower with long intervals compared to short dosing intervals of 3-4 weeks, but had a higher proportion of helper T cells that support long-term immune memory. gap.

Peter English, former chairman of the British Medical Association’s (BMA) Public Health and Medicine Committee (BMA), said that while we tend to emphasize neutralizing antibodies as a measure of the immune response, cellular immunity, which is difficult to measure, is also likely to be very important.

The findings, published in preprint, support the view that a second dose is required to provide full protection against Delta, but delaying that dose may provide more durable immunity at the expense of protection in the short term.

We found that the UK strategy provides longer dosing strategies based on knowledge of vaccines for different diseases, and that longer intervals are often better. The dose actually provided higher antibody levels, Dunachie told Al Jazeera.

In December, the UK extended the vaccination interval to 12 weeks, but Pfizer warned that there was no evidence to support a move away from the three-week interval.

The UK now recommends an 8-week interval between vaccinations to maximize the immune response in the long run while providing more people faster with high protection against Delta.

