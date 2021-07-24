COVID-19: UK records 36,389 new coronavirus cases and 64 additional deaths | UK News





According to data released by the UK government, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the UK has decreased for the third day in a row.

The country has recorded 36,389 new cases and an additional 64 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Compared to last week’s 51,870 and 49 deaths, the number of infections decreased by more than 15,000.

Yesterday, 39,906 infections and 84 deaths were announced.

Tyne and Wear, seven local authorities in Northumberland and Durham counties, and five local authorities in Tees Valley further tested and “maximized” vaccine intake.

The Department of Health and Social Care said, “This decision is based on up-to-date data and local insights and provides additional targeted assistance to try and slow the growth of the COVID-19 strain in the region, while simultaneously responding to NHS pressure and caution. We will closely monitor the number of confirmed cases and deaths.”

Additionally, “The support package includes the option to provide additional testing in these target areas, providing logistical support to maximize vaccine and testing utilization, and additional support for local public health campaigns.”

‘A downtrend in case of a strong trend’ – Analysis by Ashish Joshi, Sky Correspondent

Good news. The downward trend in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for three days in a row is encouraging. However, this does not mean that we have peaked and the trend will continue to decline.

Just two weeks ago, Health Minister Sajid Javid said we could see 100,000 cases per day as we enter late summer. After all restrictions were lifted in the UK, cases were expected to rise significantly.

It is too early to determine if there was an expected effect on the infection. It is unknown why the number has decreased, but it is still in the tens of thousands. That’s important. But importantly, these infections do not lead to hospitalizations that pose a risk to the NHS.

This is important because hospitals are already very busy dealing with the “summer crisis.” They don’t need any more pressure.

There is also another concern. PHE scientists said the Delta mutation, which now accounts for 99% of cases, could be 46% more likely to cause reinfection than the Alpha mutation.

However, they emphasize that the overall risk of reinfection is very low and that work continues to better understand the risks posed.

It reminds us that we cannot be complacent even with cases of declines for three days in a row. As we have seen before, things can change very quickly.

About 43,000 people in the UK received their first jab yesterday, meaning 46,476,845 people currently have at least one COVID vaccine.

Another 174,742 people received a second dose, bringing the total number of currently fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to 36,762,646.

The latest vaccine figures do not include Wales figures.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise, according to the most recent data.

About 870 COVID patients were admitted to the hospital on July 19, and 5,322 people were hospitalized in the last 7 days, an increase of 28% per week.

870 patients were the highest in a single day since 968 were hospitalized on February 25.

A total of 129,044 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19 in the UK since the pandemic began.

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 1 in 75 British people may have contracted COVID-19 in the past week, the highest since late January.

In the UK, the estimated number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the community in the week through July 17 was 741,700.

Other figures indicate that the R value, representing the average number of people infected with each COVID-positive, is the same as last week.

It is estimated to be between 1.2 and 1.4.

A number above 1 means that outbreaks can increase exponentially, while a reading below 1 means the coronavirus pandemic is shrinking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-records-36-389-new-coronavirus-cases-and-64-more-deaths-12362216 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos