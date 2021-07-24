Online Reservation System for Urgent U.S. Passport Services Disabled





The State Department has temporarily disabled its online reservation system for U.S. passport services for urgent travel.

At this time, the only way to make an appointment is to call the National Passport Information Center at 877-487-2778. Customers with hearing loss can call 888-874-7793.

These phone lines are available Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT.

The reservation system was deactivated on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

According to the State Department’s website, the change was necessary because third parties had booked all available appointments in the system just minutes after they were posted online.

Third parties would then sell appointments to clients. This makes it difficult to determine whether an appointment was legitimate or fraudulent, according to the website.

We are not affiliated with any third-party appointment scheduling services, and we don’t charge any fees for scheduling an appointment, officials said.

To verify that an appointment is legitimate, people who call the agency will receive a unique confirmation number that they must provide on the day of their appointment in person.

Appointments are still valid for applicants who have used the online reservation system by Wednesday July 21 at the latest.

The temporary deactivation of this system impacts all 26 passport agencies and centers across the country operated by the State Department, including the Dallas office at the Earle Cabell Federal Building.

The change will not impact the process of booking US passports at post offices, libraries and local government facilities. Customers can search for these nearby passport acceptance centers using the agency search tool on the State Department’s website.

A list of other passport service centers in North Texas is also included in the Dallas Agencies section on travel.state.gov.

Current wait times for a passport can be up to 18 weeks due to the pandemic, and most appointments are limited to emergencies and emergencies.

Cases are currently considered urgent when a claimant has to travel overseas within the next 72 hours, and life or death when there is an emergency such as death, accident or serious illness of a close family member.

The Department of State’s website has a list of requirements for their various services and respective wait times.

Applicants who do not have an urgent need for a passport but wish to obtain it in less than 18 weeks can pay a fee of $ 60 for expedited service in 12 weeks.

They can also pay an additional $ 17.56 for courier delivery in one or two days.

Authorities recommend applicants start their passport application or renewal process six months before their travel date to avoid complications from delays.

Imelda Garca contributed to this report.

