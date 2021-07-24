The king of channel smuggling, living and working freely in the UK | Immigration and Asylum





The three main characters in the small boat smuggling operation to smuggle thousands of asylum seekers across the English Channel in small boats are living and working freely in the UK and evading detection by the Interior Ministry and law enforcement agencies, migrants interviewed by the Guardian claim.

The asylum seekers interviewed by The Guardian on condition of anonymity were contacted by three men who said they were the chief executives of the cross-channel smuggling operation, and estimates that each of these three men could do up to 100,000 laundry during the busy summer season. One day.

One of them is from Syria, the second from Iran and the third from Afghanistan. They all use false names. Asylum seekers believe men have the right to live and work in the UK, and some say they are doing legitimate business.

They believe the men are using an extensive network in Germany, the Netherlands, Iraq, Syria and Turkey to move money paid by asylum seekers to help launder money.

The charity, which works closely with refugees, but has not given a name for fear of reprisal against volunteers, admitted the claims of asylum seekers in an interview with The Guardian and said the three were likely one of many people engaged in different smuggling activities. Operating in the UK.

So far this year, more than 8,474 migrants have crossed the strait in small boats, up from a total of 8,420 in 2020, and a sharp increase from 300 in 2018 and only 1,800 in 2019. But overall, that number showed that the proportion of asylum seekers coming to the UK decreased by 24% in the year ending March 2021 compared to the previous year.

The unofficial asylum seekers network shares WhatsApp numbers for smugglers based in the UK. The process involves British smugglers, where asylum seekers typically raise travel funds from 2,000 to 3,000 people and then send messages on WhatsApp in their native language.

The smuggler then asks which country they want to pay for transit. Options include Germany, Netherlands, Kurds (eg Turkey, Iran, Syria and Kurdish regions of Iraq) Iraq, Syria or Turkey. Once assigned, you will be given a number from one of your country’s smugglers to organize your payment.

Asylum seekers negotiate with trusted relatives or friends to keep their money until the crossing is over, then wait for a call from a smuggler working in Calais, saying: Ready. You can cross tonight.

After the asylum seeker has successfully passed, the ground agent will contact the relative to request payment. Money is almost always handed over because the life of the asylum seeker is at risk if the family does not hand over the money to the smuggler after a successful crossing. This agreement protects the financial interests of both smugglers and asylum seekers.

Asylum seekers interviewed by The Guardian said Home Secretary Pretty Patels believed that plans to break the smugglers business model by making small boat waterways more difficult were doomed to failure because asylum seekers were prepared to resort to desperate measures. .

I heard yesterday that there is a new route from Algeria to Spain as it is difficult to cross from Morocco to Spain right now. It’s longer and more dangerous, but asylum seekers will use this route if they have no other option, one asylum seeker said.

He thinks the 55m the Interior Ministry pays French authorities to prevent further crossings is pointless.

It is true that the coastline of northern France is wide, but there are three or four junctions that smugglers always use. The police know this. The French police were there when I crossed, but they looked the other way.

A second asylum seeker said British smugglers called Calais smugglers workers. I was told that asylum seekers are in a ship with 21 people in a boat with 12 people.

I sent a message to smugglers in England and complained. He answered, “Oh, you bad workers, I said only 12 people should be in the boat, but more people were loaded.

A third asylum seeker said: Priti Patel doesn’t understand how top smugglers work. They may live in the same neighborhood as her. The British police and government did not stop them. Smugglers are bad guys, but they risk our lives to help us survive after we run away. Priti Patel destroys lives, families and dreams.

Numerous asylum seekers and human rights charities have urged the government to open a safer and more legal route for asylum seekers to reach the UK. However, the government has so far not responded to these requests.

An Interior Ministry spokeswoman said the government did not hesitate to prosecute the smugglers and has secured more than 65 small vessel-related prosecutions since early 2020.

Illegal immigration is driven by serious organized criminals and smugglers who profit from human misery. These heinous criminals are putting more people’s lives at risk by traveling further along the French coastline or using increasingly unsafe boats, the spokesperson said.

